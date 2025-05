(MENAFN) Moscow and kyiv agreed in principle to hold follow -up negotiations aimed at resolving the current Ukrainian conflict, according to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who observed talks in Istanbul on Friday. This meeting marked the first direct discussions between Russia and Ukraine in three years, facilitated by Trkiye. Fidan shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that the two delegations had agreed with the possibility of a future meeting. In addition, the two parties accepted a major exchange of prisoners, with 1,000 prisoners of war to exchange on each side, the greatest exchange of this type since the climbing of the conflict in 2022. The two chief negotiators of Russia, Vladimir Medinsky, and the Ukrainian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov confirmed the agreement. The delegations have also agreed to share written proposals describing the conditions for a potential ceasefire. Although there is no calendar defined for the exchange of these proposals, a key agreement to proceed was concluded, according to Tass. Turkey has played a coherent role as a neutral mediator, using its diplomatic links with Russia and Ukraine to facilitate these talks. In 2022, the Medinsky team had negotiated a potential peace agreement which included Russian security guarantees in exchange for the neutrality of Ukraines and restrictions on its soldiers. However, Ukraine then withdrew from negotiations, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia revealing that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had advised kyiv to continue to fight instead of continuing peace. MENAFN17052025000045015687id1109561795

