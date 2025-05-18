A remarkable week for a rising turkey

Geography is fate.

The quote is sometimes attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte, but it could as well be the work motto of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan.

Last week, Erdoan gathered a trio of geopolitical victories that underlined his success to take advantage of the size of his country, military capacity, and perhaps most of the position entirely.

Erdoan did this despite part of some of the The biggest political protests He resisted years after the imprisonment of his political rival, the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Mamolu. It is not surprising that Erdoan uses international gains to strengthen its inner position.

The first victory was US President Donald won the decision to raise sanctions against the new Syrian government. Turkey has played a catalytic role in the December eviction of Bashar al-Assad, Erdoans Nemesis who had governed Syria since 2000, when he succeeded his father. Understood Erdoan by phone at his meeting this week in Riyadh with the Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

Second, the Kurdish militant group known as PKK announcement This week, she dissolves and will end her armed struggle after months of Turkish diplomacy in the canal. There is always a risk that the PKK can fragment into small groups which attack Turkey, but for the moment, development is a victory for the security of the country.

Third, Istanbul welcomed the First direct peace talks Between Ukrainian and Russian officials since March 2022, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also flying from a meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in the Turkish city in Antalya. Russian President Vladimir Putin was a non-presentation, which prevented Trump from also going to Turkey, and the two-hour meeting seems to have been unsuccessful. However, he highlighted Erdoans' ability to navigate both Moscow and kyiv even while offering Ukraine armed drones.

For years, some Western officials and analysts have rejected Erdoan as a populist authoritarian whose inflation economy was troubled and whose geopolitical ambitions were fantastic. But it now sounds more true when Erdoan saidAs it did in December, Turkey is larger than Turkey. As a nation, we cannot limit our horizon to 782,000 square kilometers.

None of the victories of these weeks are permanent. The jury is determined to know if the new leadership in Syria can maintain the country together. PKK peace is fragile. Ukrainian-Russia talks still do not seem to go anywhere. And other urgent questions are not resolved, as if Erdoan will be able to successfully manage relations with Israel given the Israeli security problems concerning the extended Turkish military presence in Syria. In fact, everything that is revealed, Erdoans focuses on the protection of his inheritance and his longevity after more than twenty years as Prime Minister and then President.

We could be far from a Turkish pax. For the moment, however, Erdoan and Turkey have acquired relevance as an essential player from the Black Sea to the Levant, and from Central Asia to Europe, where the Turkish army will play a crucial role if Europe must have the means to provide the safety of Ukraines and its own.

With growing doubts within NATO about the American nuclear aegis, French President Emmanuel Macron specified three conditions To extend the protection of nuclear weapons from Frances to European allies. Continue well to monitor Trump's transatlantic benefits.

How do you know the day you become old? The legendary investor Warren Buffett this week asked the Wall Street Journal By announcing that he was returning at the age of ninety-four (for him, it was at the age of ninety).

We interrupt this report for an inflection point in American baseball, my non -geopolitical passion. Call me old-fashioned, but I hope that the fame of fame will never integrate the baseball bullets of all time Pete Rose, who died last September, taking into account his game on baseball. That said, I want Hed to have lived to see Major League Baseball lift its banishment by Charlie Hustle of the game.

Image: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at their meeting at the Turkey's presidential palace in Ankara, Thursday, May 15, 2025. Photo via Handout / Eyepress / Reuters of the Turkish presidency.