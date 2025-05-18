Politics
A remarkable week for a rising turkey
Geography is fate.
The quote is sometimes attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte, but it could as well be the work motto of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan.
Last week, Erdoan gathered a trio of geopolitical victories that underlined his success to take advantage of the size of his country, military capacity, and perhaps most of the position entirely.
Erdoan did this despite part of some of the The biggest political protests He resisted years after the imprisonment of his political rival, the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Mamolu. It is not surprising that Erdoan uses international gains to strengthen its inner position.
The first victory was US President Donald won the decision to raise sanctions against the new Syrian government. Turkey has played a catalytic role in the December eviction of Bashar al-Assad, Erdoans Nemesis who had governed Syria since 2000, when he succeeded his father. Understood Erdoan by phone at his meeting this week in Riyadh with the Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa.
Second, the Kurdish militant group known as PKK announcement This week, she dissolves and will end her armed struggle after months of Turkish diplomacy in the canal. There is always a risk that the PKK can fragment into small groups which attack Turkey, but for the moment, development is a victory for the security of the country.
Third, Istanbul welcomed the First direct peace talks Between Ukrainian and Russian officials since March 2022, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also flying from a meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in the Turkish city in Antalya. Russian President Vladimir Putin was a non-presentation, which prevented Trump from also going to Turkey, and the two-hour meeting seems to have been unsuccessful. However, he highlighted Erdoans' ability to navigate both Moscow and kyiv even while offering Ukraine armed drones.
For years, some Western officials and analysts have rejected Erdoan as a populist authoritarian whose inflation economy was troubled and whose geopolitical ambitions were fantastic. But it now sounds more true when Erdoan saidAs it did in December, Turkey is larger than Turkey. As a nation, we cannot limit our horizon to 782,000 square kilometers.
None of the victories of these weeks are permanent. The jury is determined to know if the new leadership in Syria can maintain the country together. PKK peace is fragile. Ukrainian-Russia talks still do not seem to go anywhere. And other urgent questions are not resolved, as if Erdoan will be able to successfully manage relations with Israel given the Israeli security problems concerning the extended Turkish military presence in Syria. In fact, everything that is revealed, Erdoans focuses on the protection of his inheritance and his longevity after more than twenty years as Prime Minister and then President.
We could be far from a Turkish pax. For the moment, however, Erdoan and Turkey have acquired relevance as an essential player from the Black Sea to the Levant, and from Central Asia to Europe, where the Turkish army will play a crucial role if Europe must have the means to provide the safety of Ukraines and its own.
What I read
- With growing doubts within NATO about the American nuclear aegis, French President Emmanuel Macron specified three conditions To extend the protection of nuclear weapons from Frances to European allies. Continue well to monitor Trump's transatlantic benefits.
- How do you know the day you become old? The legendary investor Warren Buffett this week asked the Wall Street Journal By announcing that he was returning at the age of ninety-four (for him, it was at the age of ninety).
- We interrupt this report for an inflection point in American baseball, my non -geopolitical passion. Call me old-fashioned, but I hope that the fame of fame will never integrate the baseball bullets of all time Pete Rose, who died last September, taking into account his game on baseball. That said, I want Hed to have lived to see Major League Baseball lift its banishment by Charlie Hustle of the game.
Frederick Kempe is president and chief executive officer of the Atlantic Council. You can follow it on X: @Fredkemppe.
This edition is part of the newsletter of Frederick Kempes inflection points, a column of dispatches from a world in transition. To receive this newsletter throughout the week, Register here.
Upon reading
Game, May 15, 2025
How Southern Asia Swing States sail on Indian-Pakistani tensions
New Atlanticist
By
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives are silent South Asiabut strategists by ignoring their roles is likely to destabilize the fragile geopolitical balance of the region.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/content-series/inflection-points/a-remarkable-week-for-a-rising-turkey/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Carlos Alcaraz beats Lorenzo Musetti in Rome, will meet Jannik Sinner in the final
- Honig describes the “bad moment” of Trump lawyer in front of the Supreme Court
- 81% in Japan feel “uncomfortable” about Trump's 2nd presidency: survey
- Rubio says that we will discover if Russia “exploits us” soon in the middle of the push for the ceasefire in Ukraine
- Myanmar Earthquake – Operating update 2 (MDRMM023) – Myanmar
- Trump says he will call Putin then Zelenskyy on Monday to discuss the end of the war in Ukraine
- Subversion sultan
- Key problems on fishing duties and young people's mobility
- When the words of Jokowi of the President of the President PSI
- Govt to dissolve Imran's flagship project
- Austria wins Eurovision as a pint of protesters during Israeli performances | ENTS & Arts News
- Judge fires the jury for sexual abuse of 5 Canadian hockey players