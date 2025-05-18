



If President Donald Trump and former vice-president Kamala Harris should have a revenge election, Harris would be the winner, according to a new poll.

The survey released in Numbers / Verasight shows that Harris won 40% of the vote in a hypothetical revenge match while Trump only won 36%. Only 1% of adults who replied said they were undecided.

Even if 40% of adults said they would vote for Harris on Trump, 43% of them said they would not vote at all, according to the survey.

However, if you withdraw those who will not vote from the survey, Harris is still the winner, receiving 47% of the votes to win on 42%.

The results of the surveys present a scenario where the electorate is not satisfied with the overall performance of Trump, according to the summary of the polls.

The survey revealed that 56% of respondents said they thought political decisions prevail over the economy, while 22% said politicians have improved things.

A total of 15% said that the impact of Trumps policies was neutral and that 7% said they did not know or were not sure, said the surveys' summary.

Despite these Dour figures for the president, the Democratic Party has an advantage only with regard to voters trusting them on political issues.

Regarding jobs and the economy, 41% of adults replied that they trust the Democrats to better manage this issue than Republicans. According to the survey, only 39% said they trusted GOP on jobs and the economy.

Democrats also have a slight advantage over inflation, 38% of adults saying that they trust the party with the GOP while 37% say the opposite.

Democrats have an important advantage over three issues: government financing and social programs (48% of trust democrats, 35% of trust republicans), health care (46% democrats, 33% of the GOP) and education (46% democrats, 35% GOP).

Republicans, on the other hand, have an advantage over immigration. Among those who participated in the survey, 46% of adults trust the Republicans on the issue of immigration to Democrats, while 33% trust the Democrats of the Republicans.

For border safety, the GOP also has an advantage here, with 50% of adults trusting the Republicans on border security against Democrats. Only 29% of respondents say that Democrats are better reliable on this issue.

Republicans also have one step ahead of Democrats with regard to deportations, 45% of adults trusting GOP on Democrats and 34% saying that they trusted GOP Democrats.

On the issue of foreign policy, however, the two parties were also 40%, according to the survey.

If the mid-term elections of 2026 took place today, 47% of adults said they were more likely to vote for a democrat for their congress district, against 41% who said they would vote for a Republican.

A total of 12% of adults said they did not know or were not sure.

Voters do not trust the main parties to manage the most urgent problems in the country, indicates the summary of polls. With the control of the congress to be won in 2026, the voters seek to look towards the Democrats and to regret Vot disproportionately for Trump in 2024, he added. But the Republicans retain a solid support base and are not yet broken down.

The survey has a sample size of 1,000 American adult residents and was carried out from May 1 to 6, 2025. It has an error margin of 3.2%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.masslive.com/politics/2025/05/should-democrats-stick-with-harris-new-poll-shows-surprising-result-in-trump-rematch.html

