Mahfud MD does not want to continue the Jokowi diploma, it turns out that that's the reason





loading…

The former Minister of Coordination of MAHFUD MD in the brilliant program entitled Mahfud MD BLAK-BLAK-BLOOD Inspector GIBRAN, Prosecutor VS Police, at the TNI guard, the prosecutor's office on the official Youtube channel INEWS on Saturday (05/17/2025). Photo / inews

Jakarta – Former Minister of Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) MAHFUD MD revealed the reasons for not wanting to join the pursuit Diploma former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) . In addition to not having losses, the results of the trial will have no effect on the Indonesian constitutional system. – Former Minister of Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam)revealed the reasons for not wanting to join the pursuit. In addition to not having losses, the results of the trial will have no effect on the Indonesian constitutional system. This was transmitted by Mahfud MD in a brilliant manufacturing program titled Mahfud MD Blak-Blak-Blood Purchasing Gibran, Prosecutor vs Police, at the TNI prosecutor's office city of the Official Canal of Youtube Inetube, Saturday (5/17/2025). According to him, the question of the false Jokowi diploma had exceeded when he was still minister in the Indonesian cabinet. But the problem has never been a discussion in the office. “There is no discussion in the cabinet, but it is already in court, there is already a trial, this is the moment when I am still minister. It is good judicial affairs, in the cabinet, it has never been discussed because we do not consider it is not a problem for the government,” said Mahfud MD. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=buamtnhvqa0 According to him, at that time, there were already 2 proceedings concerning the diplomas of Jokowi subject to the district court (PN) and the administrative court of the State (PTUN). But the two proceedings were then declared not accepted. “Not accepted, not authorized because, criminal and civilian. If you continue a diploma, there must be someone who is injured and what do you continue, what is the evil? He said, Mahfud explained that the main requirement for a diploma was the loss caused. The journalist must be able to prove the losses suffered. “You have not lost, no, my diploma is false? You cannot continue, you do not lose, it is in civil law which must be a loss. In the administration of the State too, in the act of implementation, do not be carefree, the trial is not a civil dispute,” he said. Read:: UGM ready for Ladeni Jokowi's Polemic Diplomic La Lois Based on this principle, said Mahfud, it was reluctant to join the pursuit of the Jokowi diploma because it had no impact. “For civil servants, I have no losses, original or false diplomas, because the criminal was taken care of, the criminal was represented by a public legal entity, we do not need to do stories, right? (ABD)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.sindonews.com/read/1568705/13/mahfud-md-blak-blakan-tak-mau-gugat-ijazah-jokowi-ternyata-ini-alasannya-1747494311 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos