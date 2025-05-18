Trump to talk to Putin on Monday about the proposal and trade in the ceasefire of Ukraine | Donald Trump





Donald Trump said he would speak to Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an effort to stop what he called the Blood Bath War in Ukraine in the middle of a dam of new publications on social networks which included theories of baseless conspiracy and a request that Walmart does not raise prices for customers because of prices he imposed.

Trump, publishing on his Truth social account on Saturday, wrote that he would speak to Putin on Monday morning. The subjects of the call will be, stopping the bloodbath which kills, on average, more than 5000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, and trade, wrote Trump, in his usual complete prose. The president has repeatedly cited a number of deaths for the conflict which is much higher than all official figures, or estimates based on an open source survey, without explaining why.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed to a Russian news agency managed by the state that preparations were underway for an appeal between the American and Russian presidents.

The call of the Trums with the Russian president will be followed by a separate conversation with Zelenskyy, Ukraine leader and NATO leaders in the context of the American effort to end the war that has raged since the Russian Invasion on a large scale in 2022. Hopefully it will be a productive day, a cease-fire will take place, and this very violent war, a war that would never have to end, Trump.

Russia and Ukraine have just concluded especially unsuccessful talks, the first of its kind since the start of the war, in Istanbul. Ukraine said that it was ready for a cease-fire, but was faced with unacceptable requests from Russia, which tried to fully invade its neighbor and occupied the eastern flank of the country.

We do not know what type of progress Trump can stimulate, if necessary, in the peace process. The American president was strongly critical of Ukraine, freezing military aid and a sadly famous argument with Zelenskyy at the White House at the sight of the media, before softening after a conversation in front of the funeral of Pope Francis to the Vatican.

Trump had offered to travel to Turkey for talks after his trip to the Middle East last week if Putin was also present, and urged Zelenskyy to go there, but Putin sent a team of low-level negotiators instead.

Trumps Ire with Ukraines the president does not seem to have decreased, with the president saying to Fox News on Friday that he is angry with what the country did with the aid which was given to him by the United States. What disturbed me, I hated seeing the way it was, you know, excuse me, upset, he said.

I think it is the biggest seller in the world. Much better than me, said Trump about the Ukrainian president. Where is all this money?

In a social media position, Zelenskyy cried the death of nine civilians in a Russian drone strike on an ordinary passenger bus. He added: Yesterday, like another day of this war, there was an opportunity to stop fire. Ukraine has long offered a complete and unconditional ceasefire to save lives. Russia only retains the ability to continue to kill.

Marco Rubio, the American Secretary of State, reported on the social networks that he had spoken to his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, and told him that death and destruction had to stop. Rubio added to X, formerly Twitter, that the United States has presented a solid peace plan and we welcome the War Exchange prisoner agreement in Istanbul. Let’s not miss this huge opportunity. The time to put an end to this war is now.

In a social article of truth separated on Saturday, Trump complained about the impact of the prices he imposed, after Walmart, among other retailers, warned that he will have to increase the prices of Americans in response.

Walmart should stop trying to blame prices as a reason for increasing prices throughout the channel, displayed Trump, adding that the company should eat prices and not invoice appreciated customers. I will look, just like your customers !!!

Another article by Trump presented a video of a conspiracy theory without evidence which implied not only that Bill and Hillary Clinton were guilty of murder, but also that Seth Rich, a member of the Democratic staff, was the source of the email of the Clinton campaign published by Wikileaks in 2016. (Special Robert Mueller advice indicated 12 hackers of the Russian government to hack In Clinton in 2016 and wrote the e-mail e-mails murdered in 2016 and his death caused a series of lies and theories of the wild conspiracy, fueled by Trump and other sources.

