When the words of Jokowi of the President of the President PSI

The 7th president, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was frankly after his name was associated with the president of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI). Even the former mayor of Solo admitted that he calculated the possibility of winning if he was registered as a candidate for Ketum PSI.

Like information, PSI will soon be a congress to find a new general president. Congress will be scheduled to be held in July 2025.

“Yes, it's still in calculation. Do not let me register later, I will lose,” said Jokowi asked the opportunity to become the PSI President on Wednesday (05/14/2025).

Jokowi admitted that so far he had not participated in registration as a candidate for the PSI President. He said, because the election of the general president was still long.

“Not yet (recorded), it is still long. Until July. As far as I remember, I was still in June or July,” he said.

Mentioned by the opportunity to deal directly with his youngest son, namely Kaesang Pangarep, Jokowi was quite confident. Suppose he is right to register, the others will back down.

“Yes, I don't know (competing with Kaesang to be Ketum Psi). If I register, the others may not be part, perhaps,” he said.

Asked about the opportunity when registering as president of the PSI, Jokowi said he did not know. Because, during the elections, PSI uses the election of a single man.

“Yes, I don't know yet, because that's what I know. He said he wanted to use the evidence, a man a vote, all the members had the right to vote. The most difficult there,” he said.

Jokowi also praised PSI who used an evoking electoral system. Where the election involved all party members.

“Yes, that's good, I think that is what this digital age is if, for example, what the president's election with electronic voting implies all members, which means what party property is really in all members. I think it is good,” he concluded.

Said political expert undip

Regarding Jokowi's decision, the political expert at Diponegoro University (Undip), Nur Hidayat Sardini, assessed that there was a political risk if Jokowi was really Ketum PSI.

“The historical relationship between PSI and Mr. Jokowi is the fact that there is a fact. This PSI would have been done from the start to maintain the power of Mr. Jokowi,” said NHS, his nickname when he is contacted detikjatengFriday (05/16/2025).

The speaker of the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences (FISIP) said that the founder of PSI, including Jeffrie Geovanie, had openly declared that his party was born to support Jokowi, in particular in the face of harsh opposition during the first period of his government.

“Even if at the beginning, the party should only shoot the leaders of Anies in the governor of Dki Jakarta, but now he is wider and almost entered Senayan,” he said.

Personal proximity is also an important factor, said the NHS. The youngest son of Jokowi, Kaesang Pangarep, who is currently president of PSI, would be one of the factors for which Jokowi has the potential to manage for the president of the White Mawar party.

On several occasions, Jokowi was also considered present at the internal event, even calling PSI as “closest to ideology”.

“His vision and his mission (PSI) in accordance with what is held, belonging to Mr. Jokowi. PSI is also possible because his son is there, so the choice is there,” he said.

The speaker of the Department of Politics and Government Sciences has another point of view. NHS gave notes, the measures taken by Jokowi still had political risks, both for PSI and Jokowi himself.

The alumni of the science of the government Fisip Undip have assessed that PSI's dependence on the figure of Jokowi could become a sword with two edicts which had an effect on the elections of 2029 and the fate of PSI in the future. In addition, at that time, Jokowi was struck by various questions, such as the question of the false Jokowi diploma which continues to warm up.

“It seems that it will be difficult, because the admirer market of Pak Jokowi is stuck, it is a lot reduced. This game must therefore work hard not to identify like Jokowi,” he said.

More on the next page …. The man who has often commented on the issue of electoral policy in the development of political parties also said that Jokowi's political power was not as important as before. Currently, he said, three resistance flows have started to emerge. Active opposition groups, uncomfortable sympathizers of power with the potential of “twin suns”, to residents who want a more “silent” president after having resigned. “The three neutral currents do not like the way Jokowi is political in a policy. “These three currents do not like him if Jokowi is not like the former president-president of the president of the previous president, who is seated, is calm, sweet,” he continued. He said it was legitimate if Jokowi had chosen to remain politically active. All this is the law of citizens guaranteed by the Constitution. But according to him, it would be better for Jokowi to become a statesman who was more concerned with the issue of education, the arts and others. “If you want to be active in political parties, it is not false. But it will be much more strategic, for example, the development of culture, education, giving a means of the foundation that he manages so that poor children have the possibility of receiving scholarships. It is a much better choice,” he said.

