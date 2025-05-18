Key problems on fishing duties and young people's mobility

Major talks between the EU and the United Kingdom for a new post-Brexit agreement must take place on Monday May 19 in London, while the two turn to a major reset on relations.

The large-scale agreement should renew, rewrite and renegotiate bilateral agreements between the United Kingdom and the EU after Brexit, in order to link closer and improve trade.

However, several disagreements on red line subjects such as fishing rights and a young mobility program are reported.

France and the Netherlands in particular would have broader support on calls for broad fishing licenses in British waters.

British Prime Minister Sir Kier Kier Starmer will go to Albania on Friday May 16 for a meeting of the European political community, where he will discuss the summit aspects with EU leaders and smooth things before negotiations for the next few weeks.

Before these 11th hour stumbles, the Prime Minister said he was convinced that he was about to conclude a superb agreement with the EU, but a project of the agreement was faced with the generalized disappointment of EU politicians.

Safety pact A key element of talks

The talks will cover several major areas, including a security and defense pact promoting greater military cooperation.

This new pact is considered to be of greater importance since the re -election of American president Donald Trump and an apparently imminent withdrawal of American military support and cooperation with European allies.

Closer links on information, technology and science are also expected, with the United Kingdom and the EU in general alignment on subjects, and closer links being considered a win-win.

A subsection of this safety pact is also likely to revolve around the reduction of migration flows in the United Kingdom from Europe, something high in the UKS agenda.

Fishing rights A major stumbling block?

It is apparently there that the agreements end, however, the EU arguing that the United Kingdom has not offered enough for transactions to be really bilateral.

Licenses for EU fishing vessels, in particular Dutch and French, to work in British waters, are a point of collision.

These nations with wider support in the block want permanent access to British waters for its ships, at current prices, to be included in the agreement.

The Brexit Origin Agreement orchestrated by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson saw EU fish quotas reduced by 25% until June 2026, with new rights to renegocate after this point.

The United Kingdom offers only duties at 2026 for an additional four years, with another renewal and a possible reduction in quotas for EU ships to be revealed before that.

The French and the Dutchman say that in less than the 2026 prices are permanently locked up, a new food and veterinary agreement between countries should have its own four-year period (the United Kingdom wishes this agreement to be permanent).

The veterinary agreement would be a major request from the United Kingdom in talks, and it could potentially facilitate the task of the British with pets To travel in the block, as well as reduce commercial friction against several animal and plant products.

An administrator of the EU without name said The guardian that the European fishing industry would be destroyed by talks if such licenses were not granted.

It is not possible to imagine that we have a successful summit without positive result on this issue, said a diplomat, also quoted in The Guardian.

If you do not agree on fishing, you do not agree on [security and defence]they added, showing how important the question was for the block.

Friday reports suggested that the United Kingdom and the EU had entered into an agreement on the issue, the United Kingdom providing EU fishing ships that they wanted.

Youth regimes and student fees also endanger talks

The mobility of young people and university costs are another point of discord.

The EU sees the introduction of a program that would allow young EU citizens to live and work in the United Kingdom Via a special mobility visa for young people (and vice versa for young people in the United Kingdom) as the cornerstone of the agreement, although the United Kingdom has considerably lowered its list of objectives.

EU authorities claim that the British plans for the program which could include a maximum limit of one year and a strict quota on the number of visas granted are too restrictive.

However, the United Kingdom has recently hardened its position on immigration, and the Labor Party in power may believe that all the concessions on immigration will be overcome by political competitors.

In addition to the mobility program, the EU wants incoming tuition fees to increase for students not from RUI include exemptions for EU students.

Tuition fees for EU students should be at the same level as for British citizens.

We are all unhappy with missing progress, in particular on the mobility of young people … And how the British demand large -scale concessions without offering anything in return, said a source of the EU (cited in The independent).

Disagreements on the role of the European Court of Justice, as well as the status of Gibraltar, would also have threatened to have an impact on the agreement.