Politics
Key problems on fishing duties and young people's mobility
The EU would be dissatisfied with a lack of concessions from the United Kingdom on several subjects, including the mobility of young people
Major talks between the EU and the United Kingdom for a new post-Brexit agreement must take place on Monday May 19 in London, while the two turn to a major reset on relations.
The large-scale agreement should renew, rewrite and renegotiate bilateral agreements between the United Kingdom and the EU after Brexit, in order to link closer and improve trade.
However, several disagreements on red line subjects such as fishing rights and a young mobility program are reported.
France and the Netherlands in particular would have broader support on calls for broad fishing licenses in British waters.
British Prime Minister Sir Kier Kier Starmer will go to Albania on Friday May 16 for a meeting of the European political community, where he will discuss the summit aspects with EU leaders and smooth things before negotiations for the next few weeks.
Before these 11th hour stumbles, the Prime Minister said he was convinced that he was about to conclude a superb agreement with the EU, but a project of the agreement was faced with the generalized disappointment of EU politicians.
Safety pact A key element of talks
The talks will cover several major areas, including a security and defense pact promoting greater military cooperation.
This new pact is considered to be of greater importance since the re -election of American president Donald Trump and an apparently imminent withdrawal of American military support and cooperation with European allies.
Closer links on information, technology and science are also expected, with the United Kingdom and the EU in general alignment on subjects, and closer links being considered a win-win.
A subsection of this safety pact is also likely to revolve around the reduction of migration flows in the United Kingdom from Europe, something high in the UKS agenda.
Fishing rights A major stumbling block?
It is apparently there that the agreements end, however, the EU arguing that the United Kingdom has not offered enough for transactions to be really bilateral.
Licenses for EU fishing vessels, in particular Dutch and French, to work in British waters, are a point of collision.
These nations with wider support in the block want permanent access to British waters for its ships, at current prices, to be included in the agreement.
The Brexit Origin Agreement orchestrated by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson saw EU fish quotas reduced by 25% until June 2026, with new rights to renegocate after this point.
The United Kingdom offers only duties at 2026 for an additional four years, with another renewal and a possible reduction in quotas for EU ships to be revealed before that.
The French and the Dutchman say that in less than the 2026 prices are permanently locked up, a new food and veterinary agreement between countries should have its own four-year period (the United Kingdom wishes this agreement to be permanent).
The veterinary agreement would be a major request from the United Kingdom in talks, and it could potentially facilitate the task of the British with pets To travel in the block, as well as reduce commercial friction against several animal and plant products.
An administrator of the EU without name said The guardian that the European fishing industry would be destroyed by talks if such licenses were not granted.
It is not possible to imagine that we have a successful summit without positive result on this issue, said a diplomat, also quoted in The Guardian.
If you do not agree on fishing, you do not agree on [security and defence]they added, showing how important the question was for the block.
Friday reports suggested that the United Kingdom and the EU had entered into an agreement on the issue, the United Kingdom providing EU fishing ships that they wanted.
Youth regimes and student fees also endanger talks
The mobility of young people and university costs are another point of discord.
The EU sees the introduction of a program that would allow young EU citizens to live and work in the United Kingdom Via a special mobility visa for young people (and vice versa for young people in the United Kingdom) as the cornerstone of the agreement, although the United Kingdom has considerably lowered its list of objectives.
EU authorities claim that the British plans for the program which could include a maximum limit of one year and a strict quota on the number of visas granted are too restrictive.
However, the United Kingdom has recently hardened its position on immigration, and the Labor Party in power may believe that all the concessions on immigration will be overcome by political competitors.
In addition to the mobility program, the EU wants incoming tuition fees to increase for students not from RUI include exemptions for EU students.
Tuition fees for EU students should be at the same level as for British citizens.
We are all unhappy with missing progress, in particular on the mobility of young people … And how the British demand large -scale concessions without offering anything in return, said a source of the EU (cited in The independent).
Disagreements on the role of the European Court of Justice, as well as the status of Gibraltar, would also have threatened to have an impact on the agreement.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.connexionfrance.com/news/what-is-on-the-agenda-for-the-eu-uk-brexit-reset-summit-on-may-19/724295
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Carlos Alcaraz beats Lorenzo Musetti in Rome, will meet Jannik Sinner in the final
- Honig describes the “bad moment” of Trump lawyer in front of the Supreme Court
- 81% in Japan feel “uncomfortable” about Trump's 2nd presidency: survey
- Rubio says that we will discover if Russia “exploits us” soon in the middle of the push for the ceasefire in Ukraine
- Myanmar Earthquake – Operating update 2 (MDRMM023) – Myanmar
- Trump says he will call Putin then Zelenskyy on Monday to discuss the end of the war in Ukraine
- Subversion sultan
- Key problems on fishing duties and young people's mobility
- When the words of Jokowi of the President of the President PSI
- Govt to dissolve Imran's flagship project
- Austria wins Eurovision as a pint of protesters during Israeli performances | ENTS & Arts News
- Judge fires the jury for sexual abuse of 5 Canadian hockey players