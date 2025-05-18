



The Ottoman Man: Dreams of an Empire Since coming to power in 2003, Erdogan has transformed the political, cultural and international landscape of turkeys, which has aroused speculation that he dreams of resuscitating the Ottoman Empire and governing it as a modern sultan. The Ottoman Empire (1300-1924), a multiethnic superpowered which once extended three continents, was defeated by the British forces during the First World War and collapsed, giving way to Mustafa Kemal Atatrks Turkish Republic. The Indian Muslims had gone to Türkiye to fight in the defense of the Moribund Empires. Erdogans adopts Islamic nationalism, the consolidation of power and the assertive foreign policy has fueled the affirmations that he seeks to rekindle this imperial heritage, with himself political and religious authority. Erdogan considers himself the natural successor of Turkish invaders like Mahmud Ghazni and Muhammad Ghori who invaded India in the 11th and 12th centuries after JC. Erdogan imagines that he is an Islamic conquistador of the 21st century cut in their mold, explains Iqbal Chand Malhotra, author and defense expert. To this end, Erdogan has actively promoted the Ottoman heritage to stir up national pride. He appointed Istanbuls Third Bosphorus Bridge after Sultan Selim I, a conqueror who considerably widened the Empire. Cultural projects, such as the restoration of mosques in the Ottoman era and the construction of the AMLCA mosque in the style of Mimar Sinanthe, a legendary architect, engineer and mathematician evoking imperial greatness. Erdogan finances the OTT television series to promote nostalgia among its people for the Ottoman past. He ordered the national anthem to be played with Ottoman style instruments. The Turkey mosque that started with Hagia Sophia, spread to the transformation of a famous museum and the Byzantine Chora church into mosques. These actions were widely considered as symbolic affirmations of Ottoman and Islamic domination. In 2017, after the defaulting coup, a constitutional referendum moved Turkey from a parliamentarian to a presidential system, granting Erdogan almost insufficient powers. Critics compare this centralization to the absolute authority of Ottoman sultans. Erdogan has served tens of thousands from the academic world, bureaucracy, judiciary and soldiers. The Turkish thinker Abdul Rehman Dilliak, aligned with the Erdogan regime, even suggested that the presidential system could open the way to a caliphate, with Erdogan as Caliph. The presidents' foreign policy, often called neo-Ottoman, seeks to extend the influence of turkeys in the ancient Ottoman territories. Military interventions in Syria, Iraq and Libya, as well as stated positions in the eastern Mediterranean, are formulated as efforts to recover regional domination. For example, Erdogan justified the intervention in Libya as protecting Libyans of Ottoman origin. In 2015, former Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, a key architect of this policy, said that Turkey overlapped the Ottoman state, although it was later from Erdogan. By positioning himself as a chief of the Sunni Muslim world, Erdogan promoted Islamic nationalism, supporting the Muslim Brotherhood and using gestures like the Salvation with four fingers associated with the group. Erdogan told Time magazine, we cannot deny our past Ottoman, it is a very natural right for us to use what was beautiful in the Ottoman Empire today. In 2018, he described modern Turkey a continuation of the Empire. The public account says that Erdogan aims to restore the Ottoman Empire, to destroy Israel, to conquer Jerusalem and to direct the Muslim world. Before its ascent as a religious revivalist, Turkey played a cordial relationship with Israel. The India partnership with the Jewish nation on fronts such as defense and agriculture has contributed to Ankaras' existing hostility to New Delhi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/magazine/2025/May/18/sultan-of-subversion

