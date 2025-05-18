



kyiv, Ukraine President of Ukraine (AP), Donald Trump, said that he was planning to speak by phone on Monday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, followed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and various NATO allies at the end of the war in Ukraine.

Trump said the call with Putin will be to stop what he called bloodbath in Ukraine.

Hopefully it will be a productive day, a ceasefire will take place, and this very violent war, a war that should have occurred, will end, wrote Trump on Saturday in an article on his social networking site.

Trump's remarks occurred less than a day after the first direct conferences between Moscow and kyiv for years have not given a cease-fire. The oouto of the Ukrainian president of the Ukrainian president of Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meet face to face in Turkey after having himself proposed negotiations in Istanbul, but not at the presidential level as an alternative to the totality of the total and unconditional ceasefire exhorted by Ukraine and its Western allies, including the United States

Watch: Russia-Ukraine Peace for discussions falls flat with few signs of progress

Earlier on Saturday, the best diplomats in Russia and the United States held the last in a series of telephone calls, shortly after the American Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, said that the Vaticanc could be a place for the peace talks of Russia and Ukraine.

In Ukraine, a city in the northeast has declared a period of mourning after a Russian drone struck a bus evacuating civilians from leading areas, killing nine people, said Ukrainian officials. The strike occurred a few hours after the Russian and Ukrainian delegations left Istanbul, after accepting what would be the greatest exchange of prisoners to date between the parties at war.

Zelenskyy faces a bet when discussions to speak

Friday, the talks in Istanbul ended after less than two hours constantly, although the two parties agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war each, according to the chiefs of the two delegations. Ukraine chief Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said on Saturday on Ukrainian television that the exchange could occur next week.

But the Kremlin rejected a proposal from Ukraine and its Western allies for a temporary cease-fire as the first step towards a peaceful colony, and the parties remained far from key conditions to end the fighting.

Since the start of talks to negotiations in the United States in March, the Ukraine strategy has been to convince the Trump administration that Putin is not reliable and that kyiv is serious about peace. The United States has expressed frustration with regard to stalled talks and have threatened to withdraw if the results are not obtained.

Political theaters are underlined to the realities of Bystark on the ground. In a war of attrition against the large-scale invasion of Russia, the position of the Ukraines is ready to weaken over time, unless powerful sanctions are imposed against Moscow and that the United States continues the deliveries of arms.

Zelenskyy said he had discussed the outcome of the talks with Trump and the leaders of France, Germany, Great Britain and Poland. On Friday, in a post X of a European management meeting in Albania, Zelenskyy urged difficult sanctions against Moscow if it rejects a complete and unconditional and the end of the murders.

The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, assistant of Putin, said that the two parties also agreed to provide each other with detailed proposals of ceasefire, Ukraine asking for the head of the state meeting, which Russia took into account.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov opened the possibility of Putin on Saturday, which talks with Zelenskyy, providing the exchange of agreed prisoners, and if the Russian and Ukrainian delegations have concluded other unpertified agreements.

Peskov also told journalists that Moscow would present Ukraine with a list of conditions for a cease-fire, but did not give a delay, or to say what should happen before Zelenskyy and Putin could meet.

A mourning city

In Ukraine, nine civilians were killed and seven others were injured when a Russian drone struck a bus evacuating people from Bilopillia, a city about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Russian border, according to local governor Oleh Hryhorov and the national ukraine police. The Associated Press could not independently check the reports. There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

Zelenskyy described the attack as a deliberate murder of civilians, adding an article on the Telegram messaging application that “the Russians could hardly realize what type of vehicle they struck.

The local media Susilne said that bus passengers were evacuated from the city when the strike occurred. Authorities are trying to identify some of the victims, most elderly women.

The local community chief Yurii Zarko called the Dark Day on Saturday, and mourning was declared in the city until Monday.

Zelenskyy deplored the missed opportunity for Friday peace talks, saying that Ukraine has long offered a complete and unconditional ceasefire in order to save lives.

“Russia only retains the ability to continue killing,” added Zelenskyy.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy said he was dismayed by the attack. If Putin is serious about peace, Russia must accept a complete and immediate ceasefire, as Ukraine has done, he wrote on X.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that its forces had struck a military staging area in the Sumy region on Saturday morning, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Bilopillia, without mentioning other attacks there.

According to the Institute for the study of the Washington reflection group, Ukrainian forces have progressed in Russian territory in the Kursk region, just north of Bilopillia.

Russia said last month that its forces had delighted the Kursk region, almost nine months after Kiev'Slightning understood more than 100 colonies there and promised to hand over a negotiation program in possible negotiations. Ukrainian officials said that Kursk fights were still underway.

Joanna Kozlowska reported in London. Hanna Arhirova in Istanbul and Llazar Semini in Tirana, Albania, contributed to this report.

