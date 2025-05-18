



President Donald Trump would have told the troops in Qatar this week to think about continuing a re -election offer.

(Bethany Baker | The Salt Lake Tribune) A hat that reads “Trump 2028” is on a table during the State Organization Convention for the Republican Party of Utah at the University of Utah Valley in Orem on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

| May 17, 2025, 7:51 p.m.

| Update: 11:25 p.m.

The Utah Republican Party voted a resolution that would have condemned any effort by President Donald Trump to request a third term.

During its annual organizational agreement on Saturday, more and more delegates seemed to increase their identification information to vote for a resolution to order federal officials and states to promote the limits of the mandate and to condemn actions allowing a president to serve more than two mandates than those who held name labels to support it.

The votes for the proposed resolutions were generally not counted. Okay, that does not obtain a majority, the former president of the Thomas Wright party, who led the convention, announced podium.

The resolution was sponsored by a handful of delegates, largely of the county of Salt Lake.

This is the sacred character of the American Constitution, the main sponsor Matthew Drachman, of Riverton, told the delegates.

The resolution was read, there are recent efforts to eliminate the limits of the president. A measure introduced to the congress on January 23 by a representative [Andy] Ogles of Tennessee seeks to do exactly that.

Consequently, whether it is resolved, continued the document, the republican party of Utah calls for its federal delegation, as well as state officials, to oppose and to condemn any measure or action that would seek to allow any person looking for the president's office to serve longer than what is described in the 22nd amendment.

The republican representative of Tennessee wishes to modify the American Constitution in a direct effort to allow Trump to present himself for a third term.

The delegates who wanted to speak of the resolution rejected Trump's discussion which appeared in re -election in four years as a simple rhetoric.

I am against this resolution because I consider that it is simply a counterattack to President Trump, a delegate, who said he was also from the county of Salt Lake. And you know, if Trump still floats in progress for a third quarter, we can approach these two years.

By traveling in the Middle East this week, Trump hinted at the American troops of Qatar that he weighed on another presidential campaign.

We won three elections, ok? And some people want us to make a fourth. I don't know. You have to think about it, Trump, who won twice in 2016 and 2024 would have said.

Before the start of congress procedures, a stand full of Trump campaign equipment sold Trump 2028 hats in red, white and blue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2025/05/17/trump-floats-third-term-utah-gop/

