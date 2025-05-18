



Lahore: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was counter-examined by the defense lawyer in his defamation pursuit of RS10bn against the former president and Pakistan Tehreek-Ii-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan on Saturday.

The additional district judge and the Yalmaz Ghani sessions carried out the hearing. PM Shehbaz and its lawyer Mustafa Ramday joined the procedure via a video link.

At first, when the defense lawyer Muhammad Hussain asked the Prime Minister if he had a copy of the prosecution, the latter responded to negative and asked for a certain time to obtain documents from his legal team via Whatsapp.

The judge accepted the request and postponed the hearing for a short break.

While the hearing has resumed, the defense lawyer asked questions about the alleged audio recording of the deceased judge Malik Muhammad Qayum. However, the lawyer for the PM Shehbazs opposed, saying that such a question could not be asked during the counter-examination.

Lawyer Ramday also stressed that the High Court had rejected the right of defendants to submit a reconvention request, therefore, no question could be asked about the facts set out in this reconvention request. Personing on Judge Qayums, an alleged audio recording was scandalizing, he said, adding that the applicant was not obliged to comment on this particular recording.

However, the judge noticed that he would be decided later if questions about the reconvention request could be asked.

To this, the accusation said that the questions raised by the lawyer of the ex-PM Khan could be discussed during the final arguments.

Answering questions from the defense lawyer, Prime Minister Shehbaz said he was not aware that Mr. Khan had personally distributed posters or brochures against him, but he knew that baseless allegations had been made against him on television, which had a greater impact than millions of brochures.

The applicant said Khan accused former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Sharif of offering him a RS10bn-brothers-in-law through his brother. He explained when the alleged offer was made, his brother Abbas Sharif was already died, so alone himself and his brother Nawaz Sharif were alive.

In his defamation pursuit filed in 2017, Prime Minister Shehbaz said Imran Khan had equalized baseless allegations against him. He asked for a recovery decree of RS10bn as compensation for the defendant for publication of defamatory content.

Mr. Khan, in his response, stressed that the prosecution had been tabled after a period of four years in 2021, saying that one of his friends told him that someone known to him and that the Sharif family had approached him with an offer to pay billions of rupees if he could convince him (Mr. Khan) to stop continuing the Panama affair.

He disclosed it for the consumption of the public as a whole, he said, adding that an act in the interest of the public good is no defamation. He argued that he had specifically assigned any declaration to the applicant (PM Shehbaz) while telling the incident.

The judge postponed a new hearing until May 24 to resume the counter-examination of the PMS.

Posted in Dawn, May 18, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1911721/pm-shehbaz-cross-examined-in-defamation-suit-against-imran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos