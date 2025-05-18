China | Ceuc | Latin America | United States | Xi Jinping | Donald Trump | China Lights Motor to strengthen links with Latin America: a threat to the United States? | WORLD

Politics
China Lights Motor to strengthen links with Latin America: a threat to the United States?
No matter how the world is changing, China still supports Latin America and the Caribbean passes as a good friend and good partner, Xi said at the inauguration of the forum that Contjus for the participation of the presidents of Colombia (Gustavo Petro), Brazil (Luis Incio Lula Da Silva) and Chile (Gabriel Boric).
His comments came after the United States formalizing a series of reductions in prices imposed against China for up to 90 days, leaving the levels that exceeded 100% overload. China, on the other hand, has agreed to reduce the pricing charge against the United States in the same proportion; Pending the assessments and meetings that occur in the middle of trade tensions between the two economic powers. It is planned that a high level meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, the first since the American president would return to the Oval Office.
Promises, commitments and new allies
During the Chinese summit – Ceac, XI announced a line of tanks to pass them with Latin America and the Caribbean up to 66 billion Yuanes (9.2 billion US dollars)) in order to support the development of regional passes. The Chinese president has also promised an increase in imports of products that go beyond copper, petroleum or soy; Three of the inputs that MS acquire from nations such as Per, Brazil and Argentina.
In a context in which access to capital remains limited After the aid granted by various organizations during the pandemic, The new line of credit granted by China will be useful for many regional skillsAccording to analysts consulted by the agency Reuters. However, the funding granted by China not to be useful for the various Latin American nations in the late people to cover other debts that carry DLARES, because the amounts have been engaged in the Yuan.
It is important to emphasize, however, that the credit line of nearly $ 10,000 million is lower than China has offered to Latin America at 10 yearsDuring the Chinese inaugural forum – Ceuc of 2015. The main reason for such a decrease is given The various economic circumstances in which the Asician giant is today: While 10 years ago, he stood out from an incomparable growth boom with any other power, the Chinese economy has slowed down (it maintains growth levels, but at a lower pace).
But the granting of the credit line was not necessarily the most important point of the Chinese forum agenda – Ceuc. China was restless for the way this forum was going to develop, in particular, after the recent movements that Washington had in Central Americajust one Trade Marco Carrasco, specialist in economic development of Asia-Pctif and China. The last previous one was what happened with Panam, who after American pressures decided to leave the strip and road initiative and cancel the investments that were already underwayAADI the expert.
The new silk road
What is the “Strip and Road” initiative?
THE Undress and the routebetter known as new silk route, is a Infrastructure development strategy promoted by the popular Chinese Republic (RPC) since 2013 (known in English under the name Belt and Road initiative). For the Chinese government, this initiative, which should end in 2049 (AO of the Centenary of the RPC), points to Improve regional connectivity and embrace a bright future. Panam's recent departure from this initiative after Donald Trump's threats was a hard blow for the efforts of China to sit in Latin America, and opened the door to other passing of the region could feel obliged to choose between their investments of Asitic origin or those of us.
But what happened with Panam motivating a Beijing to find new partnerss. This week, XI managed to sign an agreement with Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia, to add for the first time to the new silk route, despite the export of six times more products in the United States.
I think this situation is very well used by China. In the meantime, The United States, which would have sought to reduce Chinese influence worldwide, do the opposite. More to move forward, it seems that it is sabotageAAdd Carlos Aquino, director of the Center for Asite Studies at the University of San Marcos.
Road challenges
The greatest growth in Chinese investments in Latin America in front of the Americans in the last DCADAS is undeniable. Alonso Macedo, junior economist of the Peruvian Economy Institute In 2000, for example, the United States considered the main trading partner in the whole region. But until the 2024 fence, China had already become the main partner of the third part of the Latin Latin Necksamong which Brazil, Argentina, Chile and PER.
“”As it grew as an economy, China was able to integrate these passes into its channel. China is, in fact, extremely important for PER. It consumes 70% of the copper concentrate that we export and is, in general, our main export destination, comments the specialist. The leaders of all Latin American passes are with the eye on China And being able to access its economy each time, which is developing a giant. Chinese investment becomes more and more important, and China has managed to invest in major projects that also increase with their logstic channelindicate.
In this context, and in the world of world leadership between the two world powers, The region is confronted with large dishes to avoid being in the midst of any conflict between China and the United States in the short, medium and long term. Aquno stresses, for example, that during a recent meeting between the Peruvian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elmer Schialer, and the American defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, The Peruvian delegation was suggested to pay attention to ChinaStressing that it is not a good partner and that it represents a threat to peace in the region.
Implicitly, we already choose. These are two elephant fights; If we put ourselves in the middle, we find ourselves crushedConsider Aquino.
For Macedo, in the middle of global tensions to be key that leaders know how to manage correctly. Sudamrica in particular has the disappointment of knowing. We must consider that in the face of the presidential elections of 2026 here in perI notice.
Despite the challenges and questions of partners such as the United States, Macedo stresses that experience in Chinese investments has shown that the profits have not been given unilaterally. Chinese investments were welcome in infrastructure, construction, public and mining work, and I think that in general, they had a positive impact for the step. However, of course, everything is part of its geopolistic influence strategy,, Handle the economist.
Chinese and American investments
