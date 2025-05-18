Turkey discovers the natural gas reserve in the Black Sea worth 30 billion dollars, says Erdogan





Mercer, the placement branch of the American service company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to be at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East while the wealth of the region continues to grow despite the economic winds, said a company manager. Mercer Wealth, who has $ 160 billion in AUM worldwide, plans to strengthen AUM in the region at $ 2 to 3 billion in the next 2-3 years from the current $ 1 billion, said Yasir Abushaban, a director based in Dubai with Mercer Wealth. “”Over the next two to three years, we plan to reach $ 2 to 3 billion as a conservative estimate and we see an opportunity to do so, “said Abushaban. Mercer does not directly investments, but allocates customers' money to which they have discretion, professional asset managers. They also provide advice to customers. “We have a purchasing power. We can negotiate the name of their (customer) with asset managers to provide them lower than what they would have otherwise to obtain alone,” he added. Mercer Wealth customers include sovereign funds, family offices and insurance companies, among others. From his office in Dubai, Mercer also takes care of Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see growth opportunities. The creation of wealth in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) increased by 8.5% to 8.1 dollars of dollars last year, compared to 7.5 TN in 2015, greater than the world average of 6% of last year and the highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which increased by 9.9%, according to the Boston consulting council council (BCG). In the region, where wealth only increased by 1.9% in 2015 compared to 2014, oil prices collection contributed to the production of wealth. The BCG provides that Mea wealth will increase to 12 TM by 2021, increasing an annual average of 8%. The engines of the wealth generation in the region will also be distributed between the new wealth creation and the growth in the performance of existing assets, according to BCG. According to Mr. Abushaban, another general trend in the region is the search for a global approach to investment. “Institutional investors or certain families see a slowdown in the available capital they must invest and in this sense, they plan to optimize the way they manage their portfolios and ensure that they do not invest at random and that different parts of their investment work together,” said Abushaban. Some customers also have a higher appetite for the risk, given the low interest rate environment which does not provide enough return for certain institutional investors. These customers wish to invest in illiquid assets, such as investment capital and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher yields in what was a low-yield environment specifically in various income holders or fixed income bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have noticed a de facto increase in the risk that customers take things such as non-liquid investments, investment in investment, infrastructure and private debt, this type of investment was higher unlimited leads to gradually higher yields.” ABU Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the greatest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report which has gradually increased its exposure in direct capital investment and private credit transactions, mainly on Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s investment capital service focused on structured actions due to “their defensive characteristics”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/17/turkey-discovers-natural-gas-reserve-in-black-sea-worth-30-billion-erdogan-says/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos