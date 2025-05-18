Crypto merchants who won dinner with Donald Trump also made major benefits





Merchants who won a bank ticket with Donald Trump by participating in a competition to buy large quantities of the same presidents may have made profits of several million dollars, revealed an analysis of the Financial Times.

The competition, announced on April 23, offered a dinner to people who held the largest quantities of the $ Trump same on a window specified in a publicly visible cryptographic portfolio. The competition contributed to spending the price of the token from $ 9.26 to $ 15.33 during its announcement.

Many traders have started to move tokens from their portfolios while the window closed on May 12 and their place at the dinner at the National Golf Club Trump in Virginia was confirmed despite the exhortation of the websites of the competition to hold big. Hold down hard. Hold $ Trump.

The FT has identified that 16 of the 25 winning VIP accounts, which received seats during an unforgettable gala dinner with the president and an exclusive reception … With your preferable president and a VIP visit, there are no more Trump parts left in their public portfolios. The event should take place on May 22.

Trump made crypto an important part of his second presidency, his administration aimed at loosening the rules of digital assets and promoting industry growth. His family is also involved in a wide range of cryptographic companies.

The tokens prevail have no other objective beyond being a speculation vehicle. The owners of the accounts are not known, although everyone gave their portfolio a brief nickname on the corner website.

Of the 25 VIPs, 22 only started to accumulate $ Trump after the announcement of the competition. Among these, five sold at the same time, which means that they may have made profits by participating in the competition. FT estimates suggest that these gains can range from around $ 52,000 to a account known as NACH at 2.6 million dollars potentially manufactured by Woo.

It is not possible to prove whether all the transfers in and outside the wallets were sales or the price at which they could have been sold. But the FT estimated the costs of the assembly market and the sale of these portfolios assuming that the transactions involving the portfolios took place at the market prices from the moment they were transferred.

The account known as Woo placed 1 million Trump tokens $ in a portfolio a few days before the competition closed when they were worth $ 10.8 million. He then eliminated them when they would have been $ 13.3 million, allowing a potential benefit of 2.6 million dollars.

On the other hand, the story known as a glove, which has also completed a portfolio during the competition period, then arranged the assets thereafter, may have spent about $ 1 million to win their day.

Three of the 25 main accounts were $ Trump holders before the competition launch. One, Ogle, potentially won $ 4 million in $ Trump negotiations, but his victories were before the announcement of the dinner.

Another, named Sun, accumulated about 1 minute of tokens before the competition. These included a purchase of 800,000 pieces when they were at a price of $ 61.13 above the current level of $ 12.96. At current prices, this account owner can be seated on a loss of $ 66 million.

However, as the largest coin holder of $ Trump throughout the competition period, the Sun owner will be one of the four participants entitled a free watch.

He was largely speculated in the cryptographic community that the Sun account is associated with Justin Sun, a Chinese cryptography investor who also put $ 75 million in World Liberty Financial, an unrelated Trump family cryptography company. In addition to the account name connecting the sun to the account, the portfolio is linked to HTX, where it is an advisor.

Sun refused to confirm to the FT if it is his account.

In addition to the 25 VIP winners, 195 other people won the right to attend the gala dinner. The FT analysis shows that 56 of these competition winners have emptied the portfolios they submitted as part of their entry.

The Trump organization did not respond to a request for comments.

