Pune Isis module box: Nia stops 2 accused of Mumbai airport on the return from Indonesia | Pune News





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two persons sought as part of the Pune Isis module in 2023, the agency said in a statement. They will be produced before a special court in Mumbai on Saturday.

The suspects, identified as Abdulla Faiyaz Shaikh alias Daiperwala and Talha Liyakat Khan, both from the Punes Kondhwa region, were caught on Friday. The declaration published by the NIA said on Saturday that the two accused had been intercepted by the immigration office at Mumbai T2 International Airport when they tried to return to India from Jakarta, Indonesia, where they had hidden.Image.png

According to the agency, the two accused, already billed with the other accused arrested in this case, had been engaged in the assembly of improvised explosive devices (IED) in a house rented by Abdullah Shaikh in Kondhwa. Between 2022 and 2023, they also organized and participated in a bombs and training workshop, in addition to carrying out a controlled explosion to test an IED manufactured by them, in these premises, according to the press release.

They would have carried out bombs in the Jungles of Pune and other places. Explosive materials, tents, drone and several electronic devices have been seized with their possession, police said.

The accused had unrestrained mandates delivered against them by the Nia special court in Mumbai and was on the run in the past two years. The NIA had, in September 2023, declared a reward from RS 3 Lakh to obtain information about them.

After obtaining their guard from the court, the agency will try to obtain information concerning their hiding places, the people who helped them with funds, etc., said sources.

In addition to Abdullah Shaikh and Talha Khan, the other arrested in the case are Mohammed Imran Khan, Mohammed Yunus Saki, Abdul Kadir Pathan, Simab Nasiruddin Kazi, Zulfikar Ali Barodawa, Shamil Nachan, Akif Nachan and Shahnawaz Alam. The agency had previously invoiced the 10 accused in the case under various sections of the Act respecting illegal activities (prevention), the law on explosive substances, the law on arms and the Indian penal code.

The Liberation of the NIAS said that the accused had conspired to commit terrorist acts in order to disrupt community harmony by putting a war against the country in the pursuit of the Islamic State agenda to establish an Islamic regime in the country by violence and terrorism.

A breakthrough in this case had come after the police staff Amol Najan, Pradip Chavan, Bala Rafi Shaikh, Aniker Jamdade and Dnyaneshwar Panchal of the Kothrud police station, while doing the night of Patrol, had caught three suspects Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam Alam Kafi alias Abdulla de Jharkhand Mohammed Yunus Mohammed Yakub Saki, both of Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, suspected of theft of vehicles from the Kothrud region, around 2:30 am on July 18, 2023.

Alam would have escaped from police custody when the suspects were taken for a search at home in Kondhwa. The investigation revealed that Khan and Saki were most sought after by NIA in a case relating to the recovery of the explosives of a car in Rajasthan in March 2022. Alam, Khan and Saki resided in Kondhwa pretending to be graphic designers, police said.

The anti -terrorist team (ATS) resumed the investigation of the Pune police and arrested some other suspects with alleged ties of the Islamic State. The survey was given to NIA on August 8, 2023 and the Central Agency appointed it the case of the Pune Isis module.

In October 2023, Alam was arrested by Delhi police. During a more in -depth investigation, the NIA arrested Shamil Nachan and her father Saqib Nachan, the key accused, from Padgha to Rural Thane, for their alleged ties with the Islamic State.

Raid at the house of Talha Khans in 2022

In March 2022, the NIA had made a descent into Talha's house in Mitha Nagar, Kondhwa, during an investigation into the arrest of a cashmere couple with alleged ties with Islamic-Khorasan (IS-KP) province, the Afghanistan Islamic State (IS) faction.

The cashmere couple, identified as Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh, were arrested for the first time by Delhi police on March 8, 2020. Later, the investigation was taken up by NIA. Although Talha Khan was not arrested by NIA at the time, a press release said that during a search at home, various incriminating documents and digital devices had been seized.

After a more in -depth investigation, the NIA had arrested four other people in the case, notably Sadiya Anwar Shaikh, Vishrantwadi journalism student in Pune. In May 2024, a special NIA court in New Delhi sentenced five people, including Sadiya Anwar Shaikh in this case.

