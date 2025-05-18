Politics
The sale of the telegraph takes another tour
After two years of uncertainty, the telegraph property saga took another twist.
On May 15, the government announced a new law that will allow state investors (Self), including sovereign funds, public pension funds and social security schemes, to hold a 15% stake in British newspapers.
This decision increases the threshold compared to the ceiling of 5% previous proposed by the Conservative government before the last general elections.
The change of policy comes in the wake of a controversial takeover offer in 2024 for the Telegraph And Spectator By Redbird IMI, an American company supported by the management family of Abu Dhabi. This offer, worth 600 million and led by Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, better known in the United Kingdom for having possessed the Manchester City FC, triggered a backlash in Parliament and prompted the then conservative government to introduce a ban on foreign property from the British media.
This decision followed the dramatic seizure of Telegraph And Spectator By Lloyds Bank in June 2023. The bank took control of securities from the Barclay family to recover 1 billion debts in progress.
In response to the 2024 offer, Parliament adopted the law on digital markets, competition and consumers, aimed at protecting the British media against the influence of the foreign state.
But now, a 15% ceiling could allow the American investment company of Gerry Cardinales Redbird Capital to finalize an agreement to buy the Every day And Sunday Telegraph And play a role in the future of newspapers.
A post-consultation examination revealed that newspaper groups were concern that a ban was too restrictive and harmful to their ability to raise capital. The main media owners, including Rupert Murdoch (owner of the Times and the Sun) and Lord Rothermere (owner of Daily mail), argued that a 5% ceiling would reduce the sovereign investor industry with a deep pocket.
The secretary of culture, Lisa Nandy, said that the changes would protect the “plurality of the media” while helping the publishers short of money “collect vital funding”.
In a statement, she said: “The free and independent press of Great Britain is a national asset like no other and it is just that we have in place of solid measures to allow a meticulous examination of British controls which could go against the public interest.
“We fully maintain the need to protect our media from the control of foreign states while recognizing that press organizations must be able to raise vital funds.
“We adopt a proportionate approach and balanced to a threshold for low -risk investments that will eliminate a potential cooling effect on the sustainability of the press.”
But the decision aroused criticism. Nils Pratley, financial editor at The Guardian, said Nandy is Naive if she thinks that 15% will ensure a minimum risk of influence of the foreign state.
This is not how the world works: 15% is a heavy foot in the door. A shareholder with a participation of this size will sometimes be (and, in the case of listed companies, very often) the most important of the register. The president of an organization cannot simply refuse to take the phone call, he continued.
Pratley underlined how at BP, only 5% investor, the American hedge fund Elliott Management, clearly played a role in the encouragement of the board of directors to carry out strategic somersauts against green investment.
Yes, the BPS Independent Board finally made the decision itself. But Elliott, as we have seen, tried to define expectations, create a mood and be generally influential, he continued.
Other bidders for Telegraph had included Lord Saatchi, the former advertising magnate, which offered 350 m, while Lord Rothermere withdrew from the call for tenders last summer, as far as he would be blocked for competition reasons.
THE Spectator Was sold last year for 100m for the billionaire Sir Paul Marshall's designer funds, who made Lord Gove, the former minister of the cabinet, his editor.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
