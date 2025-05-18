Qatar plane shows that Trump is a crook, but Hes Magas Crook





President Donald Trump on stage in Qatar, where the royal family offered to give him a luxurious Boeing 747. Photo: Alex Brandon / AP Photo

If a large part of Donald prevails over the second mandate seems unprecedented, there are still means where it is simply perceived from the destructive actions of its predecessors. He is not the first president to try to imprison and to expel legal residents simply for having held political opinions that he does not like. He is not the first president to flirt with the suspension of the Habeas Corpus. Trump is dangerous, but other presidents have also wreaked havoc. George W. Bush launched two deeply useless wars who killed hundreds of thousands of people.

What seems really new, even according to the standards of the distorted history of the Americas, is shameless corruption. No president, really, has been treated like Trump. No president has ever tried to enrich themselves blatant like this during his mandate. No president has ever hung a panel for sale over the White House, not like that anyway. Trump is about to accept a luxury jet of $ 400 million from the Royal Qatari family, which resembles a cornerstone of his last frenzy of corruption. It would be able to use the plane to the White House and transfer it to its presidential foundation when it came out of its functions. The Trumps Inaugural Committee also engulfed $ 239 million in rich commercial interests which are desperate to suspend the favor with a president that is not in any way transactional. The amount far exceeds the $ 107 million that Trump has collected for its committee in 2017, and as there is no way to spend as much money for dinner and events, it seems that Trump could have a black box for the rest of his life.

And then there is his Hustle Crypto. Before returning to power, Trump launched a cryptocurrency of meme, $ Trump, which allows investors around the world to improve its net value. The Trump family has collected millions on transaction costs alone; Its own digital part reserve is worth billions, at least on paper. He has brought up access to himself thanks to the sales of the medal: the best buyers obtain a private dinner in one of his golf courses, and more silver holders can visit the White House. The competition only inflated the value of the parts, although it has literally had no practical use.

Trump is much more without restriction than during his first mandate because the Supreme Court judged last year that the presidents have immunity against criminal proceedings for their official actions. He is not afraid of dismissal as long as the Republicans control the house. Given the grip of the GOP in the Senate, there is no guarantee of a house led by the Democrats in 2027, the probable scenario will originally put it as they did in the first mandate. The dismissal, as a political strategy, was a failure, with the Republicans in the Senate refusing twice to condemn Trump. He was able to present himself as a political martyr and forge.

Shame and protest will not work on Trump. The reality is that corruption will continue or even develop over the next three years unless Trump pays a serious political prize. He responds to polls, and he certainly pays attention to the markets, as evidenced by his partial retirement on some of the rates of the Liberation Day which rocked investors around the world. The slippery assets have probably played a role in the withdrawal of Elon Musks from the federal government, because Doge was largely hated and Musk himself has become one of the most insulting celebrities in America.

For the moment, however, there is not much reaction on the Qatari plane gift. The Democrats are indignant, as anyone who cares about ethics within the government, but political corruption is always one of those questions that are not theory but tolerated in practice. Voters care about their immediate well-being. They want a strong economy and relatively cheap goods. They want a housing market that is not so limited. They rebel slowly against Trump because the economic conditions aggravate, and the cuts to the federal government have an impact directly.

Trump getting richer, however, will not penetrate public conscience in the same way as for the moment, at least. Part of the problem is that even the supporters prevail over the supporters that he is at least slightly corrupt. If he is a crook, his crook, and his brutality almost seems to be a form of honesty because he does not, unlike other compromise politicians, try to hide it. He is opening openly from the Qatari plane, insisting that he must show himself for other world leaders. His character Hustler will always have a call; If he benefits from others, this means that in theory, he is not jostled, although his sufficiently obvious gifts can swing him. In his first mandate, he did not care at all about the crypto. Once this has become an opportunity for money for him and once he realized, during last year's campaign, many billionaires supported him if he deregulated the industry that he pivoted. And this is what is most disturbing, no doubt, about Trump: his total lack of basic convictions. Each piece of him is offered to the most bidder.

Does he define a dark precedent for future presidents? Will the Republicans and even Tomorrows Democrats decide that they can also transform the presidency into an obscene program to become rich? Maybe. We will not know until tomorrow comes. In the meantime, we must bear an extent of corruption that no previous generation of Americans has never known.

