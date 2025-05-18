Trump warns Walmart against the rise in prices, tells the company to “eat prices”





President Trump has torn Walmart, claiming on social networks on Saturday that the retail giant should “eat prices” instead of blaming the rights to imported goods imposed by his administration for his increased prices.

Walmart warned Thursday that everything, from bananas to children's car seats, could increase the price despite the milder prices on China.

“We can control what we can control,” the CEO of Walmart Doug McMillon said on Thursday when calling the company's first quarter. “Even at reduced levels, higher prices will lead to higher prices,” he added.

Price increases should come into force later this month.

While Mr. Trump has increased import taxes, he tried to ensure a skeptical audience that foreign producers would pay for these taxes and that the retailers and manufacturers would absorb additional expenses.

In a social article on Truth on Sunday, the president was unleashed in Walmart – which employs some 1.6 million people in the United States – and has said that the company should sacrifice its profits for its economic program. Mr. Trump says that his economic plan will eventually lead to more interior jobs in manufacturing.

“Walmart should stop trying to blame prices as a reason for increasing prices throughout the channel,” said Trump. “Walmart won billions of dollars last year, much more than expected. Between Walmart and China, they should, as it is said,” eat the prices “, and do not charge for appreciated customers. I will look, just like your customers !!!”

A Walmart spokesperson told CBS News on Saturday that he had always worked to keep the prices as low as possible and “we will not stop”.

“We will keep the prices as low as possible as long as possible, the reality of small retail margins,” said the spokesperson.

The threat of the Republican president reflected the series of increasingly awkward choices that many large American companies faced following his prices, from the deterioration of sales to the possibility of encouraging the anger of Mr. Trump. Trump also warned national car manufacturers not to increase their prices, even if external analyzes say that his prices would increase production costs.

In April, McMillon was one of the retail leaders who met Trump in the White House to discuss potential rates and negative results. But the Trump administration has advanced despite the warnings and attacked other companies, such as Amazon and Apple, which have trouble with the disturbances of their supply chains.

Walmart’s financial director John David Rainey said he thought that $ 350 in car seats made in China will soon cost an additional $ 100, an increase in 29%.

“We are wired to maintain low prices, but there is a limit to what we can bear, or any retailer elsewhere,” he told the Associated Press on Thursday after the company published solid sales in the first quarter.

Many American companies have either reduced or drawn their expectations in full year in the wake of prices, while consumers reduce expenses.

The administration recently reduced its 145% prices on China to 30% for a period of 90 days. Trump has placed prices of up to 25% on Mexico and Canada due to illegal immigration and drug trafficking, harming relations with the two largest American business partners.

There is a universal basic rate of 10% for most countries, because Trump promises to conclude trade agreements in the coming weeks, while insisting that he intends to preserve the prices as a source of income. The framework agreement with the United Kingdom would largely retain the rate rate of 10% in place.

Trump has also placed taxes on imports on cars, steel and aluminum and plans to do so on pharmaceutical drugs, among other products.

More CBS News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-walmart-prices-tariffs-response/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos