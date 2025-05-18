Politics
Wagner: Reminders that our world is interconnected
It is 7,110 miles from Mooresboro, North Carolina, Beijing, China. It is a little shorter but still long at 458 miles from Mooresboro, in North Carolina, in Washington, DC and although it is very doubtful that anyone from one of these two important places even knows that the small town in which I live and Pasteur exists, we are all interconnected.
I know it, not only because the three places are on the same relatively modest Oblat spheroid of dirt and water called earth, but also because when I woke up early this morning, the value of my retirement account and other stocks increased more quickly than one of Elon Musk's rockets.
Overnight, he said that a trade agreement had been concluded between the United States and China and / or mutually reduced prices. And this is how, while the Broad river would be slowly by my house in the middle of nowhere, I was instantly better than the day before. Neither President Trump nor President Xi Jinping are aware of my existence, but their decisions affect this existence.
By the way, a concept is often recognized and married in the scriptures. In the context of Christian freedom and the way our choices affect others, Romans 14: 7 says: “For none of us lives to himself, and no man says.” In Joshua 7, Achan discovered it at the hard time where his hidden sin caused the death of 37 innocent men. Two thousand years after Abraham's death, his decisions always had such a beneficial impact that Galatians 3: 9 said: “Thus, then they are of faith that are blessed with the faithful Abraham.”
It's really a little world and technology makes it smaller every day. On a reasonably regular basis, we have let our entire congregation speak live with our missionaries half a world on video calls viewed on the big screens of our sanctuary. Last week, when he preached to Chattanooga, three calls or messages from their homes came, making us known people from the church who had disastrous emergencies. So, Wednesday evening after the service, Dana and I returned home, covering 287 miles in just over four hours, we made visits early the next morning to Shelby, Charlotte and Spartanburg, then I returned to Chattanooga in time so that I preach again the following night.
With such an interconnected world, each choice we make has the potential to affect more people than we know or will never make it. In that spirit, can I make some suggestions?
First, really support your local church. Long years ago, a little boy without father was saved and called to preach in a local church that existed and prospered due to the loyalty of the members present and members for a long time. Now that the little boy has been doing wide evangelization for 30 years, pastor for 28 and writes this column for 13. You read my columns each week in part because of people, even I did not know who simply presented and supported a local church.
Two, supervise someone in your field of expertise. Things do not normally go well for a boyless boy; They went very well for me. For each lack of lack, someone took over. Two Karate instructors taught me to fight and just as important that a fight was not always a necessity. When I was only 17 years old, an employer, a prosperous entrepreneur, taught me finances, the stock market and investment. Last week, I stood in front of 35 high school students and taught them all the same things and more.
Three, build or write something that will survive you. Paul Hutchens wrote the Gangs series of Sugar Creek and CS Lewis wrote the Chronicles of Narnia. These men never knew me, but they inspired me to write. Last week, four young fans of my Night Heroes adventure series for children made their parents led them almost an hour to meet me in person, bringing the whole series of night heroes to sign. Who knows what they will write one day for others?
Four, travel and be a good ambassador for your own country / region. Nothing breaks down the walls and builds bridges as well as meeting people opposite, admiring everything that makes their land and their special people and being so polished and well manipulated that they find themselves with the impression that they must one day visit where you also come from.
Five, produce and promote honorable behavior. Success can be prized, but honor is invaluable and, of both, will have much more impact for the whole world. Hold on, do well even if no one is there to notice it, tell the truth, defend what is just even if you have to be alone to do it, return your shopping carts, never detach, win your salary, be in time, sacrifice for others, go beyond the call of duty. Everything that is honorable in behavior, be and do it.
Six, pray, pray, pray, then pray even more. If there is a god on the throne and there will be nothing more impact than that.
Congratulations on the breakthrough, President Trump. For all our sakes, I wish you much success by also negotiating with other nations.
Bo Wagner is a pastor of the Cornerstone Baptist Church de Mooresboro, in North Carolina, a largely traveled evangelist and the author of several books available on Amazon and at Wordofhismouth.com. Send him an email at [email protected].
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
