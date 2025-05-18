Trump says he will call Putin to discuss Ukraine war





Reuters

Donald Trump says he will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday about the end of the war in Ukraine, saying that the call concerned the “bloodbath” “.

In an article on Truth Social, the American president said that the call would take place at 10:00 HAE (2:00 p.m. GMT) and that he would then speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the leaders of certain NATO countries.

Russia and Ukraine could not reach a breakthrough when they held their first talks in front of three years in Istanbul on Friday, although a prisoner exchange was agreed.

Trump had offered to attend talks in Türkiye if Putin would also be there, but the Russian president refused to leave.

Trump's comments arise after suggesting that progress by finishing the war would only occur if he and Putin held on face -to -face talks.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed to the Russian news agencies that preparations were underway for a call between Putin and Trump on Monday. The two leaders have already made a telephone call on the subject.

“The conversation is in preparation,” Peskov told Tass News Agency.

Trump had said about Truth Social: “Hopefully it will be a productive day, a cease-fire will take place, and this very violent war, a war that should have happened, will end.”

European leaders have called on Russia to accept a 30-day ceasefire in the conflict.

American and Russian leaders should discuss a ceasefire, as well as the possible summit between them.

Moscow moved more slowly than Trump, but he praised American mediation efforts during a call on Saturday between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

EPA

Istanbul talks were the first direct meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in more than three years

Russia launched a large -scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

After the talks in Istanbul, Ukraine also reiterated its call to a complete and unconditional ceasefire.

According to a Ukrainian official, the Kremlin had made “new unacceptable requests, in particular by insisting that Kyiv withdraws his troops from large parts of his own territory,” he said, in exchange for a cease-fire.

The head of the Russian delegation, the help of Putin Vladimir Medinsky, said that they were satisfied with talks and ready to continue contacting.

A few hours later, a Russian drone struck a passenger bus in the Sumy region, killing nine people – which prompted Zelensky to demand more strict sanctions in Moscow.

He said that the attack on the bus was “a deliberate murder of civilians”. Russia did not comment, but the state media reported that the forces had struck a “military staging zone” in the province of Sumy.

