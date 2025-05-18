Bruce Springsteen stands on the ground after the insults of President Trump





The singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen calls Trump Admin

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration during a recent program in the United Kingdom, urging fans to “fight authoritarianism”.

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration “corrupt, incompetent and betrayal”.

Bruce Springsteen did not decide.

The boss repeated his criticism of President Donald Trump at the Street Band of Street Band on May 17, the cooperative's opening show at the Cooperative in Manchester, in the United Kingdom, which previously prompted Trump to call Springsteen a dried price.

In my Home America, America, of which I wrote that has been a headlight of hope and freedom for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and betrayal administration, said Springsteen in Cheers while he went on stage on Saturday, echoing what he said during the opening show of the tour on Wednesday May 14 in the same place.

Tonight, we ask all those who believe in democracy and the best of our American spirit to rise with us, to raise your voice and to stand with us against authoritarianism and to let freedom ring, said Springsteen, according to a live flow from the show. It is “the land of hope and the dreams”.

Springsteen also repeated his declaration on freedom of expression before my city of ruins.

There are very strange, strange and dangerous (empty) things at the moment, said Springsteen during the two shows. In America, they persecute people to use their right to freedom of expression and express their dissent. This happens now.

The story continues below the photo gallery.

Trump published a response on the morning of Friday, May 16 on his social account Truth.

I see that Bruce Springsteen very surfaces goes to a foreign country to speak badly about the President of the United States, said Trump. I never liked, never loved his music, nor his radical left policy and, above all, he is not a talented guy just an arrogant and unpleasant shock, who with fervent supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent fool, and our worst president, who came to destroy our country.

Trump also suggested that there would be consequences if Springsteen had declared to the United States

This dried size of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) Should keep his mouth closed until he returns to the country, it's just a standard rate, Trump said. So see how it goes for him!

A large part of the world of music shows support for Springsteen. Pearl Jam covered my city in the ruins during their Friday show in Pittsburgh and Jason Isbell played the boss's cover in his Count Basie Center for the Arts Show in Red Bank, also on Friday.

Friday, the American musicians federation published a statement of support for Springsteen and Taylor Swift, who insulted Trump on Friday with a short missive declaring: “Has anyone noticed that, since I said” I hate Taylor Swift “, she is no longer” hot? “.”

The American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada will not remain silent because two members of our members Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swiftare have been distinguished and personally attacked by the President of the United States, the group said. Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift are not only brilliant musicians, they are models and inspirations for millions of people in the United States and around the world. Whether born in the United States or in the Eras tour, their music is timeless, impactful and has a deep cultural meaning. Musicians have the right to freedom of expression, and we are united with all our members.

Trump and Springsteen are neighbors – in a way. Springsteen, 75, has a house in Colts Neck and Trump, 78, has the national Golf Club Trump there. Trump attended several equestrian events where Jessica Springsteen, the boss's daughter, contributed, including the Trump Invitational Grand Prix 2013 in Palm Beach.

In 2016, Trump played Springsteen Born in the United States during his campaign rallies. Springsteen has been criticizing Trump's politicians since 2016, but this week is the first time he has tackled them from a Street Band concert scene.

Springsteen and the Street Band are currently on the 16 shows “The Land of Hope and Dreams Tour 'of Europe.

