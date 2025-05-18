On May 13, the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-Celac Forum was successfully held in Beijing. Foreign ministers, representatives of the member states of the Latin American and Caribbean States (Ceuc), as well as regional organizations have all gathered in Beijing, planning together for development and revitalization.

Jamaican Minister for Foreign Affairs Kamina Johnson-Smith attended the event, marking a new stage in high-level exchanges between China and Jamaica.

In 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the major initiative to build a Chinese-Lac community with a common future at the meeting of leaders between the countries of China and the lake. The leaders also agreed to establish the China-Celac forum, opening a whole new chapter of global cooperation between the two parties.

Over the past 10 years, political confidence between China and the lake countries has consolidated. President XI visited this region six times, leading Chinese-Lac relations in a new phase of equality, mutual services, innovation, openness and benefits for the people.

Practical cooperation in China-Lac has grown. The commercial volume between China and the lake countries has doubled in the last decade, reaching a historic stage of 518.4 billion US dollars in 2024. More than 20 countries have joined the Belt and Road initiative, and more than 200 infrastructure projects have been implemented.

The exchanges of people to people are in bloom. The lake countries largely recognize the global initiative of civilization, and the two parties had seven cycles of successful dialogue between civilizations. Until now, China has provided the lake countries with 17,000 government scholarships and around 13,000 training possibilities in China and opened 68 Confucius class institutes or classrooms in 26 regional countries. Many regional countries have appointed the spring festival and their holidays.

Mature mechanisms

The China-Celac forum has prospered with increasingly mature mechanisms. With the mechanisms of the ministerial meeting, the dialogue of foreign ministers between China and the Ce Quarte, and the meeting of national coordinators, the China-Celac Forum has built a network of dialogue and large-scale dialogue and cooperation.

Success must be built on past achievements and the determination of striving forward. During the opening ceremony of the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-Celac Forum, President XI delivered an opening speech, stressing that the countries of China and the lake are important members of the world. The two parties should join the hands to inherit the glorious tradition of independence and autonomy, to share the right inherent in development and revitalization and to maintain the common pursuit of equity and justice. President XI solemnly announced that China would launch five programs, ranging from solidarity, development, civilization to peace and the connectivity of people to the person. More specifically, China will offer a line of credit of 66 billion yuan (approximately $ 9.2 billion) and more than 15,000 scholarships and training possibilities to support the development of lake countries. China will also launch 300 “small and beautiful” livelihoods. What is moreover, China will invite 300 members of the Ceuc member states each year to visit China in the next three years.

In addition, the participating representatives of the fourth ministerial meeting jointly led the Beijing Declaration and the joint action plan of China-Celac for cooperation in the key areas (2025-2027). The relevant cooperation plans undoubtedly add a new momentum to the construction of a Chinese-Lac community with a common future.

What is very encouraging is that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Johnson-Smith, against his difficult schedule, attended the fourth ministerial meeting on behalf of Jamaica and worked with China and the lake countries to celebrate and continue joint development. As a major country in the region, Jamaica has always been at the forefront of the development of cooperation with China. Jamaica is not only one of the first waves of the Caribbean country to sign the memorandum of understanding on belt and road cooperation, but also the first country of the western hemisphere to sign the cooperation plan on the joint promotion of belt and road cooperation with China. Practical cooperation between our two countries has given precious results:

Help projects

Chinese aid projects such as the construction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Western Children's Hospital as well as the North-South Road invested and built by Chinese companies have become the signing of our bilateral relationship. The Confucius Institute is known as a golden panel for cooperation and exchange of culture of Chinese-Jamaic education, because it cultivated more than 2,000 Jamaicans equipped with Chinese linguistic skills. Three thousand exceptional Jamaican students and friends from all walks of life benefited from Chinese scholarships and exchange programs and transmitted the torch of friendship through their visits to China. The Jamaican part has actively participated in major conferences, for example the China-Celac political parties forum, the China-Latin America Entrepreneurs, the Cooperation Forum in China-Lac on infrastructure, and the China-Celac legal cooperation forum, which have further strengthened the basis of our practical cooperation.

I firmly believe that with the opportunities offered by the fourth ministerial meeting, the cooperation list in China-Jamaic will still be enriched, and more and more advantages will be offered to both peoples.

As the Chinese saying says, a partnership forged by the right approach transcends the distance. Long geographic distances have never prevented us from working together on common challenges. Despite the drastic changes in the international landscape, China will always be a good friend and partner for lake countries. I sincerely hope that the two parties will join their hands and move on their respective modernization paths, writing a new chapter in the construction of a community in China-Lac with a common future.

Chen Daojiang is an extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of the People's Republic of China in Jamaica and permanent representative of the People's Republic of China at the International Seabed. Send comments to [email protected].