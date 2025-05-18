Trump tells Walmart to eat prices because the retailer expects prices to increase





President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Walmart should stop trying to blame the prices after the retail giant announced that his products would become more expensive.

The CEO of Walmarts said that price increases were the result of making Trumps prices, especially with regard to Chinese products.

We will do our best to maintain our prices as low as possible. But given the extent of the prices, even at the reduced levels announced this week, we cannot absorb all the pressure given the reality of narrow retail margins, the CEO of Walmart, Walmart CEO on Thursday.

Trump responded on Saturday, displaying Truth Social that between Walmart and China, they should, like that, it is said to eat the prices, and not to charge customers appreciated anything. I'm going to look, just like your customers!

Trumps' comments echoed the business secretary Howard Lutnicks, comments on the state of the Union CNNS on Sunday that companies and countries mainly eat the price. Former Treasury Secretary, Larry Summers, described such ridiculous theories.

Economists told CNN that prices overwhelmed the Americans with lower and intermediate income, who have always been the main Walmarts customers. And consumers often go to the retail giant for non -negotiable purchases, such as grocery store.

We have always worked to maintain our prices as low as possible and we will not stop. Well, keep the prices as low as possible as long as we can give the reality of small retail margins, Walmart told CNN in a statement on Saturday.

Price changes at Walmart will probably have an effect by the end of May and prices will increase much more in June, the company's finance manager John David Rainey told CNBC.

Walmart, which has more than 4,600 stores in the United States, obtains goods from Canada, China, India, Mexico and Vietnam, among other nations. These countries are faced with at least 10% prices and imports of steel, aluminum, cars and car parts are facing 25% prices.

All prices create cost pressure for us, but the larger prices on China have the greatest impact, said McMillon.

Trump increased prices on most Chinese products to a huge 145%, but this rate fell to 30% on Monday as part of a 90 -day truce with China. But Trump said the prices could become considerably higher if a commercial agreement with China was not reached.

Other countries are negotiating with the United States in the midst of a 90-day break on reciprocal prices. Basic prices will not be less than 10% in negotiations, said Lodnick on Sunday in CNN.

Trumps Trade War has flowed consumer feeling in recent months. The University of Michigan said that consumers' feeling had dropped 2.7% between April and May at a quasi-rescription level, partly because of the Americans fearing a recession.

This is what should become more expensive at Walmart.

Food inflation is in our mind, said McMillon.

Bananas, lawyers and coffee are part of some of the grocery stores which, according to McMillon, come from Colombia, Costa Rica and Peru. America also imports beets, cabbage, melons and pineapple from Costa Rica. Sweet potatoes and citrus fruits are imported from Peru.

Walmart did not say how much prices could increase on fruits and vegetables.

Well, do our best to control what we can control in order to maintain food prices as low as possible, said McMillon, suggesting that control of the amount of fresh food waste could help.

Between February and April, the average price of bananas per book increased by around 2 cents among American retailers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Ryan Monarch, deputy professor of economics at the University of Syracuse, told CNN that seasonal shopping and vacation purchases could not be delayed from two to three months to wait for the trade war to play.

Walmart is currently focusing on school return to school, according to McMillon. He explained that the prices are paid as soon as a product enters the country through customs, which means that higher prices already affect expeditions.

So I think what looked at is an upward pressure that started in April and plays all year round on things that are imported, said McMillon.

The estimation of tariff costs and command quantities could become more difficult more difficult further when making decisions related to things like Halloween and Christmas, he said.

Toys, electronics and baby equipment

China, in particular, represents a lot of volume in certain categories such as electronics and toys, said McMillon.

According to the Toy Toy Association, around 80% of toys sold in the United States are made in China.

Toy companies, such as Hasbro, owner of Nerf and Play-Doh, said that some articles will be cut off from his portfolio, and that the creator of Barbie Mattel has issued warnings on potential price increases.

Well, maybe children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls, you know? And maybe the two dolls will cost a few dollars more than normally, said Trump earlier this month, recognizing that potential impact rates will have on toys.

There has already been a leap in the price of toys. Analysis of the prices of products from the Research Company Telsey Advisory Group has shown that the price of a Barbie doll with a swimsuit sold at Walmarts Competor Target increased by 42.9% over a week in mid-April to $ 14.99.

Game products should also see large price increases. At the initial price of $ 450, Nintendos Switch 2 could rather cost around $ 600, according to experts.

Even an Apple iPhone 17 could cost more than $ 1,000 instead of $ 799, according to Daniel Morgan, main portfolio director of the Synovus investment company.

Children's childcare products, such as strollers, clothing, car seats and formula, could also see an increase in prices. Industry experts estimate that around 90% of children for children and babies are made exclusively in China, and that this will not change anytime soon.

Customers need these things. Even if they had to increase prices on these products, customers will always buy them, said Monarch of Syracuse universities. So you might expect products like this to see prices increase fairly quickly.

In 2024, China sent more than $ 438 billion in goods to American houses. Almost 19% of this total was machines and mechanical devices, according to data from the United States International Commerce Commission. Meanwhile, 4% of imports from recent years from China were bedding, furniture and lighting.

Rainey, CFO of Walmarts, said that general sales of goods in the United States have slightly decreased during the first quarter, with softness in electronics, domestic products and sports items. Since home products are not considered to be necessities such as grocery store and baby equipment, consumers are more likely to buy them.

Consumers are very worried, and what they do is delay their purchases of lasting things like cars, things like household appliances, said Monarch.

Monarch added that Walmart was one of the companies to increase imports before prices take effect, which allows them to stock up on products that will not perish.

This story has been updated with additional information.

