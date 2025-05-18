



Zalmay Khalilzad expressed the hope that Imran Khan would soon be released from prison, calling him a positive stage for Pakistan.

Zalmay Khalilzad, a former American special representative of Afghan reconciliation, recently expressed his optimism on reports suggesting the imminent liberation of the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan of the prison. Khalilzad described such a decision as the right thing to do and beneficial for Pakistan during this critical period, highlighting its potential to stabilize national and international relations.

Imran Khan, head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), has been imprisoned since August 2023 for accusations such as corruption and incentive violence. Despite more than 100 allegations, Khan maintains that these accusations are politically motivated. His sons, Suleman and Qasim Khan, publicly called on his release, citing inhuman prison conditions and a lack of fundamental human rights.

While PTI officials continue to plead for the release of Khans, the Pakistani government and the judiciary have not officially confirmed these reports. Some sources close to the PTI suggests negotiations under way with the government to alleviate political tensions, although specific details are not disclosed.

In related development, former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, also head of the PTI, was recently transferred to a hospital in Lahores Kot Lakhpat prison due to the deterioration of health problems. Questhis' health problems have raised concerns among his supporters, who consider his treatment as part of a broader political repression.

The PTI submitted a resolution to the Senate of Pakistans demanding the release of Imran Khan, Qurereshi and other party leaders, alleging that their convictions were politically motivated and harmful to the nations economy and international position.

The situation remains fluid, with current discussions on the potential release of Imran Khan. Observers suggest that such a decision could serve as a step towards national reconciliation and political stability in Pakistan.

However, the lack of official confirmation and the complex political dynamics indicate that any resolution may require careful negotiation and a construction of consensus among all stakeholders.

