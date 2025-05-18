How Donald Trump announced the largest American defense agreement in the history of the firstpost





It was another massive week in the world.

US President Donald Trump, who was traveling to Western Asia, announced a massive American-Saudi defense agreement.

In Canada, Anita Anand was appointed Hindu Prime Minister for Hindu affairs.

While the conflict between India and Pakistan intensified, there were rumors that the former Imran Khan minister died in detention.

More details on Pope Leo XIV who was chosen to succeed Pope Francis in the Papal Conclave which ended on May 8 was revealed.

In addition, Covid has made a disturbing return to certain parts of Asia.

We analyze the most relevant big titles of our weekly overview of stories from around the world.

1. Trump, who was in Western Asia, is a big fan of the headlines, especially those who mention it and flatter it.

During the 1980s, he was famous for having composed publications and pretending to be his own press agent.

Now, as President of the United States, Trump can simply make headlines through his decisions and declarations. Trump did exactly during his trip announcing a defense agreement of $ 142 billion between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

The agreement, which the White House presented as the largest defense in history, deepens the relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

He also brought Trump closer to Saud's house, with whom his family had commercial relations. Indeed, Trump during his trip met the crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto sovereign as well as other senior Saudi officials.

But what in the agreement? What does this agreement mean for both countries? How will it have an impact on Western Asia as a whole?

This piece gives you all the details.

2. But it was not the only major decision that Trump recently made.

Trump last week called a ceasefire with the Houthis, the militia supported by Iran, on which the United States had made air strikes since March in Operation Rough Rider.

Trump had sworn to use overwhelming and deadly force against the group, which had sworn with Israeli Red Sea ships on his actions in Gaza.

The Houthis had disrupted trade by launching hundreds of drone and missile attacks against ships.

Trump, in his White House announcement, said the Houthis just didn't want to fight.

Would stop the bombing of the Houthis, with immediate effect, said Trump. They no longer want to fight. They just don't want to fight. And we will honor this, and we will stop the attacks.

A fighter plane takes off for an operation against Yemen Houthis in an unidentified location of this screen from a document video published on March 18, 2025. US Centcom via X / Handout via Reuters

The announcement was a shock for many, especially the United States Ally Israel, which is currently in conflict with the militia group.

However, this week's news emerged that there was more than met the eye announces on Trumps.

It turns out that Trump was forced to call a cease-fire by mounting American losses during the operation.

Not only had Houthis shot seven drones costing $ 30 million, but the United States had also lost two hunting planes worth around $ 120 million.

The United States had spent thousands of bombs and missiles in the operation spending about 1 billion dollars in a month and had much to show for this.

This article takes you to the operations of the Americas against the group, how the United States has undergone humiliating losses and prevails over the ultimate decision to recall the entire conflict.

3. Anita Anand has marked history in Canada.

After Prime Minister Mark Carney won the federal elections in April, he made a reshuffle of the cabinet this week by appointing Anand the Country New Awards Minister.

Anand, who is the first Hindu woman to serve as a Minister of Foreign Affairs in Canada, was sworn in on the Bhagavad Gita.

Anand, 58, was the Minister of Innovation, Sciences and Industry before the elections.

Anand, who is the first Hindu woman to serve as a Minister of Foreign Affairs in Canada, was sworn in on the Bhagavad Gita. Image Gapious: Anita Anand

Anand was also the Minister of Defense of Canada.

She replaced Melanie Joly, who is now Minister of Industry.

I am honored to be appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada. I can't wait to work with Prime Minister Mark Carney and our team to build a safer and fairer world and deliver for Canadians, Anand, an Oakville East deputy, posted on X shortly after taking oath.

But who is Anand? What do we know about his ascent? And what about its links with India?

Click here to find out more about Anand.

4. While the conflict between India and Pakistan warmed up last week, the rumors about the fate of former Minister Imran Khan began to go around.

Khan, who was arrested in May 2023 while he was appearing before the High Court of Islamabad, has been in detention for two years.

The Pakistani state sparked a flood of legal affairs against Khan who pointed out on the leader of the Pakistani army Asim Mnnir for his arrest and detention.

Bring, the powerful head of the ISI, and Khan fell during his mandate as Prime Minister.

Imran, who has been in prison for two years, had accused Asim fitted to have ordered his arrest in a corruption case.

Khans supporters and party men have repeatedly said that he was mistreated in prison. Khan even alleged plots to kill him.

So when news emerged that Khan had died in detention, many jumped quickly.

He aggravates things was a video that spreads on social networks allegedly showing an injured Khan carried by security agents.

But what happened? Why confusion? Where is Khan currently?

This part breaks down in detail.

5. Habemus papam. The world this month and the billion Catholics more have obtained a new pope.

Cardinal Robert Prevost, born and raised in Chicago, was chosen as successor to Pope Francis who was known for his simple and frugal life.

Prevost, which is the first pontiff born in the United States, is now Pope Leo XIV.

Pope Leo XIV pronounces the first public speech of the Balcony of the Saint Peters Basilica, a few hours after being elected head of the Roman Catholic Church. (Photo-BBC)

But have you ever wondered which gods chosen representative on earth are paid? That he has the Popemobile, of course, is well known. But where will he live? What about his clothes? And what is the pontiff to other advantages?

This article gives you a look behind the scenes on the advantages and privileges that Pope Leo XIV will offer himself at the head of the Catholic Church.

6. For years, a small town in Brazil has been seized by a mystery disease.

Children of Serrinha Dos Pintos began to lose their ability to walk up.

Once they have reached their adolescence, their legs weaken. Others could barely move their arms.

A 2010 study led by Santos revealed that more than 30% of Serrinha couples were bound by blood. And among these couples, a third had at least one child living with a handicap, according to the BBC. Image for representation. Pixabay

The whole village was amazed until the geneticist Silvana Santos resolves the puzzle.

Santos took 20 years of meticulous research, collection of DNA samples and interviews with dozens of families, to find the response of Spoan syndrome.

But what is it? How did Santos unlock this mystery disease?

Take a look here.

7. Is it back? Could it be?

This is what many wonders after co -vored cases dominated in certain parts of Southeast Asia.

Hong Kong and Singapore report a sudden peak, while China and Thailand also note an increase in infections.

This seems to be part of a fresh wave spreading through several regions in Asia. Reuters / File photo

Singapore, alarming, experienced an increase of almost 30% of the cases.

But what exactly is happening? How bad is it? How do the authorities react? Is there a reason to worry?

If you like how we deeply dive into the news, you can come back to this page to find out more.

