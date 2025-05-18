The Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin is considered worthy of replaced





The Minister of Health (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin continues to make controversial. Photo / Doc Sindonews

Jakarta – Minister of Health (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin Continue to make controversial. This time, the minister who called the former president Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) As a boss, he discusses general practitioners in disadvantaged areas, above all and the most external to manage the services of midwife and the cesarean. – Minister of Health (Menkes)Continue to make controversial. This time, the minister who called the former president Joko Widodo () As a boss, he discusses general practitioners in disadvantaged areas, above all and the most external to manage the services of midwife and the cesarean. The speech sparked criticism. The speech raised by Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Health (Menkes) concerning the plan aimed at granting a permit for general practitioners in disadvantaged areas, above all and the most external (3T) can manage the services of midwife and the operations of Caesar not to be carried out, the political observer and the director of the Indonesian political house Fernando EMAS in Sindonws on Saturday (5/17/2025). According to him, Budi Gunadi, as Minister of Health, should think about how to develop resources in the 3T zone, and not to impose existing resources. In addition, the problem of Caesar surgery is something serious and risks 2 or more lives, namely the life of the mother and the baby, he said. Read also: Menkes speech allows a general practitioner to be a cesarean, DPR: must be examined carefully https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J3_1fi11CKA He added, Budi Gunadi Sadikin should support the program of President Prabowo suffered linked to the improvement of facilities and health workers, instead of imposing a risk of life. If Budi Gunadi Sadikin forced the plan, if there were victims of politics, he must be responsible, he added. He argues that President Prabowo must have the Minister of Health with training in the health sector, so that the elaborate policies are based on his knowledge and knowledge. He considered Budi Gunadi Sadikin inappropriate so that he has often made noise and concern of the community. Especially before the declaration made noise linked to the size of the 33 pants to face God, even if clarifications had been made, he explained. He also hoped that Budi Gunadi Sadikin was among those replaced by President Prabowo if he made a reshuffle or a reshuffle of the cabinet later. I hope that when President Prabowo is doing a reshuffle, Budi Gunadi Sadikin is one of the things that must be replaced by a professional figure and is able to translate and manage the Prabowo Gibran government program, he concluded. (RCA)

