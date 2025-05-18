In the middle of the Jokowi diploma controversy, Andi Pramaria calls a generation and a diploma together in UGM





Mataram, kompas.com – controversy over expectations false degree Former President Joko Widodo continued to ride. One of his classmates, Andi Pramariaready to testify that he had studied together Jokowi Of Gadjah Mada University (UGM) and they graduated on November 19, 1985. “I really looked and coincided with Mr. Jokowi during the college until the diploma is obtained. The graduation was also together.” “In the circulating photos, Mr. Jokowi number two of the right, I am number two on the left,” said Andi when he is met at his home on Jalan Panji Wangko, Panji Tilar, Kekalik, Mataram City, Saturday 5/17/2025). Read also: UGM revealed the role of Kasmudjo in the Jokowi conference, not a thesis supervisor In the past few days, Andi was quite busy serving a request for media interviews linked to the false diploma alleged Jokowi. The former chief of the province of the NTB Forestry and Trade Office admitted that he could not confirm the authenticity Jokowi diploma. However, he stressed that they were both at university and to obtain the diploma at the Faculty of Forestry UGM simultaneously. Andi also showed his diploma printed in the letter from Times New Roman, as questioned Roy Suryo and other parties which accused the false diploma of Jokowi. He explained that as a student at the time, they only received diplomas without being able to protest on the types of letters used. Kompas.com/fitri Rachmawati Andi Pramaria, former head of the forest province of the NTB province, has shown his diploma. Andi said as a class colleague, a faculty and a diploma with Jokowi. Andi Pramaria, former head of the forest province of the NTB province, has shown his diploma. Andi said as a class colleague, a faculty and a diploma with Jokowi. “The impression that the campus or the diploma is printed on average in the main printing,” he added. In addition, Andi dared to say that when he was seen from historical and historical values, he thought that the Jokowi diploma was original, as long as it was the same thing as his. He also said that Kasmojo, who was called Jokowi as thesis supervisor, was not the Jokowi thesis supervisor. “Pak Kasmojo is a lecturer in the study plan map (KRS) and only as a lecturer assistant. The Jokowi thesis supervisor is Professor Sumitro,” said Andi. Read also: Why are the villagers of Karo willing to self-assemble a statue of Jokowi worth 2.5 billion rupees? Andi has shown a number of photos of his college with Jokowi, including photos of graduation circulating on social networks. “I have no album, this is indeed distributed in the WhatsApp group of our elders,” he said.

