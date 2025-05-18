Politics
Interior track: 1pms of crisis meeting
May 18, 2025 11:48 am
Posted for the first time on: May 18, 2025 and 07:05 AM ist
On Thursday, May 8, the Prime Minister summoned a meeting from all the secretaries of Goi at noon. The atmosphere was tense as Modi warned that India should be prepared for a “long term” because the other side was “stupid”. Modi also underlined the need for bureaucrats and ambassadors to communicate effectively and clearly moral imperatives and strategic imperatives for the world. The PM also warned of sabotage attempts through cyber attacks against infrastructure and software in control rooms. When a secretary said that river water in Pakistan had been intercepted in the absence of the Industry Water Treaty, the PM noted that it would have been more so if the bureaucracy had conceptualized the construction of upstream channels to store river water much earlier. The firmness of the PMS, combined with its clever pragmatism, despite the upheaval of supporters of the Hardcore BJP, was evident throughout the short -term operation Sindoor.
Chinese ladies
The first night of India-Pakistan’s engagement was marked by a spectacular India feat by precisely targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pok, notably Bahawalpur, Muridke and Muzaffarabad, all of terrorist infrastructure. Almost, as if it is, in the international media and social media, there was a buzz in the world of arms that Indian planes had been slaughtered by J-10C Chinese planes. Later, questioned on this subject, an IAF spokesman said that if the losses were part of any fight, the army had reached all its selected goals and that all the pilots of the IAF were back home. The actions of the Chinese manufacturer of aircraft, Avic Chengdu, increased by more than 20% per day according to the unaccompanied complaints.
Over the next three days, India has considerably increased its offenses, hitting a dozen Pakistani air bases, from Chaklala to Bholari, Rahim Yar Khan in Jacobabad, by blurring and piercing air defense systems applied by Chinese. Damage inflicted on Pakistan air bases were exposed in satellite imaging. A large fire ball emanating from an air force installation near Rawalpindi could be seen on miles. The realization appeared that Chinese tactical superiority was very exaggerated. India, partially native, the integrated air defense system clearly had the upper hand, moving away from the flow of imported drones and missiles. We can only speculate on the real tilting point so that General Asim is obstinate to descend and ask for an urgent ceasefire. The war which takes place no longer featuring the penance of China praised advanced superiority in military equipment, China may have encouraged Pakistan to withdraw. Admittedly, Pakistan would not have asked for a ceasefire and an American intervention without the prior approval of Chinas. Meanwhile, Chinese defense actions fell from their first day and some Indians went up the corrected markets as the facts arrived.
Rajnath becomes due
Throughout the Sindoor operation, Rajnath Singh received his due as Minister of Defense. He was present during all crisis meetings with the national security councilor and the heads of the armed forces. In the absence of Prime Minister Modi, Singh chaired the meeting of all parties to discuss the consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. In fact, a few days after the terrorist attack, he said that people across the country were united, whatever their religion, a theme that was underlined by the Prime Minister in his speech to the Nation. He was also the first political voice of the government after Op Sindoor when he said that the government had followed the principle of Hanumans and only targeted by terrorists. After the ceasefire, he called the Pakistan nuclear bluff, saying that his weapons should be under the control of the IAEA global watchdog.
Privatization of the stolen door
The BJP politician, KJ Alphonss, the new book, the winning formula, highlights the bureaucrat who became unconventional methods of policies to solve problems. A delicious example is to know how the Alphons, as a secretary of higher education in Kerala, managed to slyly bring private professional colleges to the socialist state where the Governments LDF and UDF were against private enterprise in higher education. Alphons found an unexpected ally in his minister, the PJ PJ Joseph, after stressing that Kerala students were very disadvantaged and had to study in other states or travel abroad to obtain diplomas in engineering, medicine and nursing. Alphons did not eliminate any objection certificate to 33 candidates for private education establishments without carrying the file before the firm. Three months later, when the chief minister of the ICC (M), Ek Nayanar, discovered the fait accompli, he wanted suspended Alphons. Joseph threatened to resign. Alphons, on the other hand, approached the president of the Council All India for technical education for approval, despite objections of the state government. Thirteen colleges started in Kerala in 2001. Ten years later, there were 150 private colleges.
