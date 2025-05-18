Shah Mahmood Qureshi de PTI hospitalized after heart pain in Lahore prison





Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a head of the PTI, is seen outside a special court after obtaining a four -day pre -trial detention in Islamabad on August 21, 2023. AFPPTI Leader was in Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore, the condition of Fajr prison.

Pakistan leader Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Shah Mahmood Qureshi, was transferred from Lahores Kot Lakhpat prison to a hospital early Saturday morning after pleading with heart pain.

His lawyer confirmed that Qureshi experienced thoracic discomfort following the prayer of the FAJR, after which the prison authorities transferred him to the Punjab Cardiology Institute (PIC) for an additional examination and treatment.

The prison administration informed the Qureshis family of its state and its transfer. The nature and severity of his illness have not yet been publicly disclosed.

Qureshi, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, has been in detention in Kot Lakhpat prison since his arrest in the case of the affairs of May 9, 2023. He was arrested after country unrest triggered by the arrest of the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, in which several incidents of vandalism and violence were reported.

The party has constantly argued that its leaders are subject to political victimization, while the authorities allege their involvement in the organization and incentive to illegal demonstrations.

Zain Qureshi, the former son of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, also confirmed that his father did not feel well in the morning, after which the doctors present in the prison carried out an immediate exam.

“It was then transferred to the Punjab Cardiology Institute. The doctors decided to keep it under observation for a few more days. I ask the nation to pray for its full recovery.”

Taking her X, Qureshi's daughter, Meher Bano, wrote: “My brave Baba is under observation in photo. I want to thank everyone for their concern. Please pray for him and all those who are under unfair incarceration.”

In July 2024, an anti -terrorist court (ATC) in Lahore charged Qureshi in a case concerning the alleged attack and the criminal fire in the Shadman police station. This case was recorded by Shadman police.

Qureshi was also transferred from Adiala prison to Rawalpindi to Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore in the same month.

The transfer would have been made at the request of the police, which cited logistical difficulties in the frequent transport of the former minister imprisoned between the two cities for the judicial appearances.

These developments followed a previous accusation act in November of the previous year, where Qureshi and other leaders of PTI Seniors were charged by an ATC of Lahore in relation to several cases from the riots of May 9.

Qureshi pleaded not guilty to all accusations.

