Politics
If Jokowi advances at PSI Ketum, 1,000% there are no competitors, including Kaesang
Jakarta –
The Director of Indonesian Political Parameters (PPI) Adi Prayitno to respond to the opportunity of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Become president of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI). According to him, if Jokowi advanced, no one would dare to be a challenger, including his son as well as the current PSI Ketum, Kaesang Pangarep.
“I think it all depends on Jokowi. If Jokowi is interested in becoming president of the PSI, I think it is certain of 1,000%. There will be no other challenges that will move forward to compete with Jokowi for the number one person position in PSI, including Kaesang,” said Adi when he was contacted on Saturday (5/17/2025).
Adi has said that so far Jokowi has become the Qibla de Psi, both in terms of ideology and political movement. Consequently, Adi continued, if Jokowi decided to advance as Ketum PSI, there would be no other figure that dared to challenge it.
“Consequently, I am among those who believe, Hakulyakin, if Jokowi is seriously advanced as a candidate for the president of PSI General, I think that it will be one candidate, there will be no other figures that will fight Jokowi later in the elections,” he said.
“Because it must be admitted, The one and only Until now, the PSI political center, inspiration and even political ideology PSI so far, only Mr. Jokowi, “he added.
However, if Jokowi does not progress, we can be sure that Kaesang will come back to execute. Adi said Kaesang also had the potential to be elected president of PSI. “If Jokowi is advancing, yes Kaesang will not progress. But on the contrary, the second, if Jokowi does not progress, we can be sure of Kaesang which is then very possible and certainly also has the potential to become the general president of PSI for the second time,” he said.
Adi said that without joining the internal party, the public would consider PSI identical to Jokowi. This is reflected from management to PSI's political policy in response to the question concerning Jokowi.
“Because since the conflict with PDIP, PSI later became the only political party that has always provided support, support Total in Jokowi. And even today, when there are so many criticisms and aggressive attacks against Jokowi, PSI is the only party that still provides political support, “he said.
“What does that mean? Without formalizing even if in my opinion PSI is political blood, yes, the political blood which is very obvious, Mr. Jokowi. So, in terms of various parts of the wind, the PSI is identical to Jokowi, Jokowi is identical to PSI,” he added.
Jokowi Calculation of opportunities becomes Ketum PSI
Jokowi had previously talked about his chances of becoming general president of the PSI. He admitted that he was still calculated if he registered later so that he was not lower.
“Yes, again, still in calculation. Do not leave, if I register, I will lose later,” said Jokowi. detikjatengWednesday (5/14).
Despite this, Jokowi admitted that he had not participated in the registration of the candidates of the President of the PSI. According to him, the election of the general president is still long.
“Not yet (recorded), it is still long. Until July. As far as I remember, if I remember correctly, it was still in June or July,” he said.
