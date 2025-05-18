Civil society organizations require a judicial investigation into Pahalgam's terrorist attack in letter to PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Operation Sindoor. Image for representation only | Photo credit: Ani

Representatives of nearly 50 civil society organizations in the Maharashtra, grouped as citizens loving the Constitution of India, on May 17, 2025) sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the necessary measures for the terrorist attack of Pahalgam, while maintaining peace. The united position of all citizens, organizations and parties in Jammu-et-Cachemire against terrorism proves that the nation represents non-violence and peace, not hatred or violence, said the memorandum, approved by several activists, including Medha Patkar and Anand Patwardhan. While unequivocally condemning the terrorist attack, the group also questioned the way the government had responded and asked for the action. Group representatives demanded a special parliamentary session to discuss means to fight terrorism and create effective defense strategies, as well as a special judicial committee to investigate violence in Pahalgam. As a democratic nation, our defense strategies must go beyond partisan policy and prioritize national unity. While dialogues to all parties have been held, your [the PMs] The absence has left these incomplete efforts. A special parliamentary session must be summoned to fill this gap. A high -level judicial investigation into the Pahalgam massacre is essential and the authors must be punished. We condemn the post-incident violence against specific communities and ask for measures against the culprits. The interruption of hatred via the media / social media, which feeds distrust and communalism, must be slowed down immediately, the press release said. A report on Pahalgam and its security will be published later in the month, and the activists discussed their plans to call for a national movement to support peace between India and Pakistan. On May 22, it will be a month since the murder of 27 tourists in Pahalgam. That day, we will also publish the first report of the team we have formed to investigate various aspects related to the terrorist attack of Pahalgam., The press release said.

