



The Pakistanis celebrated what many considered a military triumph this week following a ceasefire agreement with India, the nationalist fervor reaching a peak not seen for years. However, while the jubilation filled the streets, the opposition leaders began to ask an uncomfortable question: if the Pakistan soldiers can strike a truce with his historical rival, why not with his own people?

As reported by the Washington Post, the celebration atmosphere has amplified the power and popularity of the Pakistan military establishment, which has long overshadowed civilian leaders in the country. Posters from the general army asim is now hiding the Islamabads streets, many of which have been paid by sympathetic companies and politicians. The government even declared on May 10 on the date of the ceasefire a national commemoration day.

This India operation has united in Pakistan, said Masood Khan, a former Pakistan ambassador to the United States. It was a disguised blessing.

But for many, the unit remains superficial. The most eminent opposition chief in the country, the former Prime Minister Imran Khan remains in prison following his dramatic arrest in 2023, who sparked violent demonstrations and a direct confrontation between his supporters and the army. Khans' party, Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), remains politically sidelined, even if it has worked strongly in the general elections in recent years.

Critics argue that the recent increase in the popularity of soldiers offers a perfect opportunity for national reconciliation, but that management seems reluctant.

If you are ready to speak [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi, who tried to damage and destroy Pakistan, why not speak to your own people? Asked Mushahid Hussain Sayed, a main politician of the ruling party and former president of the Defense Committee of the Pakistani Senate. Overview requires the government to contact political opposition and release political prisoners, in particular Mr. Imran Khan.

Khan, found guilty of corruption, faces a series of other legal affairs, that his supporters insist that political motivations are. PTI, formerly condemned by the current government as a terrorist organization, retains a large young person following the same demography now courted by the army.

In what some considered a subtle branch of Olivier, the military chiefs praised the young Pakistans during the cease-fire celebrations. For many, it has been interpreted as a nod to the predominant base of PTI. Zulfi Bukhari, a close ally of Khan, underlined the role that PTI activists played during the recent conflict, declaring that those considered to be traitors, disruptors and social media terrorists were most defending the army and the country.

However, mistrust lingers on both sides. PTI leaders remain cautious, distrustful of military surpassing. We will consider this our opponent if he commits illegal and unconstitutional acts, said Ifan Saleem, a regional PTI of Peshawar official.

Some voices within the power coalition also hesitate to continue a rapprochement. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, leader of the Pakistani peoples party and a future potential Prime Minister, recognized the support of PTIs during the crisis but rejected the idea of ​​reconciliation. Some members of the PTI are still obsessed with the release of Imran Khan, he said, warning against political opportunism.

Public feeling, however, seems more fluid. Young citizens like Khurram Bashir, 19, of the cashmere administered by Pakistan, say that the role of soldiers in the confrontation in India has restored a certain faith. It seems that people's opinions change everywhere now, he told Washington Post.

In a modest telephone repair workshop in Islamabad, Waqar Abbasi, 24, expressed a silent hope of stability. Although sympathetic to the fate of Khans, he declared that the army had, for once, focused on its real mission. Finally, they are like doing what an army should do, he said, next to a suspended Pakistani flag. That's all we always wanted.

That the current good will of the military can be channeled in a significant interior reconciliation remains uncertain. But as Pakistan is found at another political crossroads, the question is looming: will unity forged by the conflict suffice to cure a deeply divided nation?

