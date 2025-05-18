Erdogan of Turkey catches Emmanuel Macron's finger, does not let go







New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, shared an unusual interaction at the top of the European political community (EPC) in Tirana which sparked online buzz. In the now viral images, Macron can be seen tender his hand for a handshake, tapping Erdogan's hands in an apparently friendly gesture. However, instead of releaseing Macron's hand after the handshake, the Turkish president unexpectedly grasped the French chief's finger and maintained himself, when he seemed to look in the distance. The next seconds seem embarrassing for Macron, who was there to speak and try to release his hand. Erdogan released Macron's finger a few seconds later, the two leaders laughing shortly after. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan spotted the finger at French President Emmanuel Macron. The incident took place at the top of the European political community in Albania yesterday. Turkish media claim that Macron was trying to “establish pic.twitter.com/nqo6eqxvcx Collin Rugg (@Collinrugg) May 17, 2025 Throughout the interaction, Erdogan remained seated, while the French president was standing. Several Internet users wondered if the whole interaction was the subtle display of the Erdogan power game, the Turkish leader against Macron's attempt to assert domination by body language. “This is a power decision by President Erdogan. A Turkish media, Sabah, observed: “Macron tried to establish a psychological superiority by putting his hand on the shoulder of President Erdogan, but Erdogan did not allow it. He held his finger closely and did not let go.” Russia Media Outlet PT also called this a power movement movement and said: “The Turkish president was not satisfied with the attempt to put a hand on his. Does not even bother to get out of his seat at the top of Albania. His smile at the end said everything.” The incident occurs in the middle of diplomatic friction between France and Turkey on a multitude of geopolitical issues, including the enlargement of NATO, and their response to the Russian war in Ukraine. While Macron has become a leading voice against the assault of Russia in Europe, Erdogan has kept a more ambiguous front by actively trying to negotiate a peaceful agreement between countries at war. Turkey is currently the only member of NATO who is not on the list of hostile countries in Russia.



