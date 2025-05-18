Viral, Ugm wax, the family of the ancients convinced Jokowi to forgive Doctor Tifa and Roy Suryo





Gelora.co – Recently, the public was aroused by the viral family of the former UGM (Kagama) Cirebon Raya convinced the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to forgive Roy Suryo and Dr. Tifa, on social media X. In the download, you can see a photo of the Kagama Cirebon Raya meeting with Jokowi. Where the meeting took place in Solo, Thursday 5/15/2025). In fact, the president of Kagama Cirebon Raya, HERU SUBAGIA, confirmed the information. He admitted that his party had tried mediation with Jokowi for reporting on Roy Suryo CS. In addition, he also revealed the results of his meeting with four representatives of Kagama Cirebon with the former president, Jokowi, which took place in Solo, Thursday (15/05/2025) around 14.15 WIB. HERU also stressed that his party had delivered three main points in the public, one of which was linked to the question of the Jokowi diploma. “Alhamdulillah, we have been welcomed. The equipment we transmit according to the initial plan,” said HERU. HERU continued, the objective of the discussion was a mediation effort between Jokowi and a certain number of parties which often criticized the validity of the head of the State diploma, such as Roy Suryo, Rismon Sianipar and Dr. Tifa. Before Jokowi, Haru stressed that the three had no intention of attacking personally, but rather encouraging transparency based on a scientific approach. “They do not intend to insult or make an agitation with the question of the diploma. They remain in scientific positions,” said HERU. HERU even said that Kagama CIREBON had sought communication paths to bring Jokowi with elders and related parties to solve this problem in a family and as part of Kealalumnian. However, he recognized that mediation efforts were faced with serious challenges, especially after Jokowi reported a number of parties to the metropolitan police in Jakarta. “Mr. Jokowi said it was impossible to withdraw the legal process that was in progress,” he said. For this attitude, Haru stressed that his party respected Jokowi's decision to continue the legal process, although Kagama Cirebon hoped that the regulations could be made peacefully and kinship. “We remain consistent to seek mediation, but we also respect the attitude of Mr. Jokowi,” he said. Despite this, Kagama remains determined to encourage dialogue and reconciliation. “We are always trying to open a communication space. But if Mr. Jokowi chooses a legal process, it is his right which must be respected,” he concluded.

