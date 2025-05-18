By Casey Jerson (BSC.) | Member, Saint Luachina Friendship Association

“Since modern times advent, national rejuvenation has become the greatest dream of The Chinese nation. The Chinese people never give in to the reverse, and they remain firm and Indomitable, with the spirit of fighting the enemy until the end. »» Xi Jinping, * Chinese modernization *, March 2025

At a time when power is often expressed by domination, and diplomacy sometimes takes a rear seat on coercion, the words of President Xi Jinping bear a tone that is both provocative and visionary. They reflect a civilization rooted in history, rising again with quiet confidence and unshakable intention.

During the 4th ministerial meeting of the China Forum and the Latin American and Caribbean Community of States (China-Celac), held in Beijing from May 1315, 2025, China was positioned once again not only as a superpower as a partner. A partner with a plan, a philosophy and a promise.

President XIS addressed during the opening ceremony was not the rhetoric of a country seeking to extend the influence by force or the Fiat. Instead, it was an invitation. An extent to nations often marginalized in global decision -making. An anchored in the ideals of mutual respect, shared prosperity and global balance.

He described five Cornerstone InitiativeSolidarité, development, civilization, peace and connectivity of people to the person who aim to deepen cooperation between the states of China and the lake. These are not simple diplomatic discussion points. These are philosophical frameworks. In them, we can trace echoes of Confucian harmony, socialist solidarity and a belief in the common destiny of humanity.

As a citizen of Saint Lucia, a nation that currently has no official diplomatic link with China, I was both honored and encouraged to see our inclusion to this prestigious forum. Our representative, Ambassador Peter Lansiquot, was among the dignitaries of all the dialogue through the hemisphere that dialogue does not require formalities to begin, only mutual recognition.

Although I could not obtain a complete interview with Ambassador Lansiquot due to schedule constraints, I had the privilege of seeing a insightful interview by CGTN with Mr. Earl Bousquet, former press secretary of the Prime Minister of Sainte-Lucie and president of Saint Luachina Friendship Association.

His message was clear: the status quo is not durable. According to Mr. Bousquet, the deepening of the world role of China makes it inevitable that Saint-Lucia and other nations like Bearswill end up recalibrating their foreign policy. The Chinese cooperation model, he noted, offers real and tangible opportunities in trade, investment, health care, education, science and cultural exchanges. It is not only economic interests, but humans.

He added that when official links are restored, it will not be a question of capitulation or alignment, but of Choer of the vision of walking alongside a country that is held, rather than its partners. Indeed, observing the modern climb of China is to see a civilization which holds its promise not only to its people, but in the world. In less than half a century, it has raised hundreds of millions of people from poverty, was the implementation of innovation on an unprecedented scale and has aligned its development model with the United Nations sustainable development objectives. It is not accidental is philosophical. This testifies to the conviction that grandeur is measured not in dominance, but in what we can offer to others.

While the multipolar world takes shape, the nations of Latin America and the Caribbean are found at a crossroads. A path leads to the repetition of old outbuildings; The other, to new partnerships rooted in respect, sovereignty and shared progress. Having been present in Beijing, hearing the speeches and feeling the collective meaning of the objective among the leaders of lake, I left with a conviction: the future of our region will not be written by those who insist on the policy of the backyard, but by those who extend their hands in collaboration.

The win-win policy of Chinas is not a sloganity is a plan. And for Sainte-Lucie, time approaches this global conversation in its entirety. After all, the tides of history favor those who dare to direct their own course.