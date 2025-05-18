Bruce Springsteen again calls the “ unfit president '' again on stage





Bruce Springsteen resumed denouncing Donald Trump on the scene of his Land of Hopes and Dreams tour on Saturday evening (May 17) in Manchester, England.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the boss did not decide his position on Trump this weekend, after the American president called Springsteen “very surfed”, “Dumb as a rock” and a “price” of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) “In a post on social social. The diatribe was Trump's reaction to the musician by calling “the corrupt, incompetent and betrayal administration” of the president during his opening match of the tour earlier in the week.

“Things happen at the moment that modify the very nature of the democracy of our country, and they are too important to ignore,” Springsteen told the crowd in a three -minute speech on the cooperative scene of Manchester on Saturday, as we heard in a video published by La Times.

“In my house, they persecute people for their right of freedom of expression and to express their dissent. This happens now,” said Springsteen, echoing what he had spoken during his May 14 program. “In America, the richest men are satisfied with the abandonment of the poorest children in the world to illness and death.

Springsteen continued: “They withdraw residents from American streets without regular procedure and deploy them in foreign detention centers as prisoners.

On a note of optimism that the novelist and militant of civil rights James Baldwin, he added: “America that I have sang you for 50 years is real, and regardless of its many faults, it is a big country with a large people, and we will survive at that time.

Friday, after Springsteen shared similar thoughts of the scene during the opening evening of his tour, Trump replied on Truth Social, writing: “I see that Bruce Springsteen very overestimated goes to a foreign country to speak badly of the President of the United States. He never liked it, never liked his music, or his radical policy and, above all, he did not support Croomed, just stupidity, stupidity, stupidity, stupidity, stupidity, stupidity, stupidity, stupidity, stupidity, stupidity, stupidity, stupidity, stupidity, stupidity, stupidity, stupidity, stupidity Obnoxioble, fascinated, which was pushy, stupidity. Incompetent insufficiency, and our worst president, who has close to destroy our country. Then we will all see how it goes for him! »»

The singer “Born in the USA”, which occurs through the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany and Italy from now on in early July, approved Trump's opponent, Kamala Harris, during the 2024 elections.

