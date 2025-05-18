Eight killed in a massive fire at Hyderabad Building near Charminar – India News

Hyderabad fire accident: At least 17 people were killed in a huge fire that swallowed up a building in the Hyderabads Gulzar region, located near the emblematic Charminar on Sunday morning. The fire, which started around 6:30 am, led to panic and a large -scale rescue by emergency staff. According to firefighters, an emergency call was received early in the morning and the firefighters were immediately sent to the incident site. Many people have been found unconscious in the building and were sent to the hospital for medical treatment. A principal doctor confirmed that eight people who lost their lives in the tragic incident were put in death.

An Aimim legislator who was present on the spot told the media that, according to an initial investigation, about 20 people had been sent to hospitals, according to PTI.

Deeply anxious by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. That the wounded are recovered soon. An ex-Gratia of Rs. 2 Lakh of PMNRF would be given to the closest to each deceased. The injured would be – PMO India (@pmoidia) May 18, 2025

PM Modi expresses the sorrow, announces the ex-Gratie

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow on the incident in a position shared by the Prime Minister's office (PMO) on X. ”Deeply anxious by the loss of lives due to a Hyderabad fire tragedy Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. That the injured man is recovered soon, ”he said. The PMO has also announced financial assistance for the victims: “An ex-GRIG of RS 2 LAKH from PMNRF would be provided to the next parent of each deceased. The injured would receive 50,000 rupees.

The victims lost their lives because of smoke inhalation

Telangana Disaster Responsor and Fire Services, Y Nagi Reddy confirmed to Ani that the first started from Krishna Pearls. The rescue teams have done their best to save the trapped, but the building structure had an impact on their efforts. He said that the entrance was barely two meters wide and looked like a tunnel, while a narrow one meter staircase was the only access to the upper floors, “he noted. These restrictions finally slowed down the evacuation process and rescue operations. The fire was checked at 9 am and at that time, a total of 21 people were inside the building. The chief of the firefighters also said that none of the victims died due to burn injuries, rather than all died because of smoke inhalation.

Telangana CM reaction

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy also posted on X, “he wrote:” The death of several people in the massive fiery accident in Mir Chowk in the old town caused a deep distress. I asked managers to intensify rescue operations and guarantee that the injured receive the best possible medical care. ”

. – Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) May 18, 2025

What caused Hyderabad's fire?

According to the Indian Express report, the fire started on the ground floor, which also contained a jewelry store. The initial surveys indicate that the fire could have been triggered by a short circuit.

List of 17 people who lost their lives

Telangana Fire Disaster Response Emergency & Civil Defense published a press release, declaring that 17 people died in the fire incident that took place in a Gulzar House building near Charminar. Among the 17 victims, there were 8 children and four of them were the elderly.

17 people lost their lives in the fire that broke out in a Gulzar House building near Charminar in Hyderabad earlier during the day: Telangana Fire Disaster Emergency & Civil Defense. pic.twitter.com/ajqgiczzyz – Years (@ani) May 18, 2025

Inspected the fire accident site in Gulzar House near Charminar, Hyderabad today. Discussed with senior officials managing the situation concerning rescue and rescue operations, and urged them to provide medical support and immediate assistance. The government. of India will provide pic.twitter.com/gmwhlm47zh – G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) May 18, 2025

The Minister of the Union, G Kishan Reddy, who visited the site of the tragedy, told journalists that the police initially reported eight dead, although he added that the final count would be given after a new investigation. He mentioned it, ”some victims include children.

A devastating fire broke out in Gulzar House, under the jurisdiction of the Mir Chowk police station in Hyderabad. The flames quickly swallowed up the region, which prompted a rapid response to fire and rescue teams, which managed to save several people trapped inside. Unfortunately, three individuals pic.twitter.com/pi6poh8vna – Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SvishnuDdy) May 18, 2025

Vice-president of the state of the BJP Andhra Pradesh, Vishnu Reddy, also shared his declaration on the incident, declaring: “A devastating fire broke out several people were saved. Some lives have been lost. I urge the authorities to extend all possible aids to the victims. ”

A total of 11 firefighters were deployed to control the fire. A detailed investigation is currently underway behind the cause of the incident.

