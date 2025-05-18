Projo PEDE PSI led by Jokowi became great strength during the 2029 presidential election







Jakarta – The vice-president (Wattam) Pro-Jokowi Volunteer (Projo), Freddy Damank spoke of the opportunity of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo Advanced as president of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI). Freddy believes that PSI under the direction of Jokowi will be a strong party. “Even if Mr. Jokowi must be president of the PSI, he must consolidate all his supporters, including his political volunteers, because so far the volunteers only move for the benefit of the presidential election or volunteers of the presidential election,” said Fredy when contacted on Saturday (01/17/2025). Freddy said Jokowi should consolidate with his supporters if he wanted to move as president of PSI. He thinks that PSI will obtain votes in the next presidential election in 2029 or legislative elections if it is led by Jokowi. Scroll to continue with content “If Mr. Jokowi becomes the president of the PSI and consolidates all his supporters, including volunteers, including options to change the name of PSI in new names and other options,” he said. “Then it will be a great force, not only during the presidential election of 2029, but also in the legislative elections of 2029, and I believe that this party can also become a large party at least 4 in the legislative elections of 2029,” he added. With his existence, following Freddy, Jokowi even made it possible to create a new party without having to become the general president of PSI. Freddy believes that Jokowi volunteers will support this. “But the option of building a new party from the start is still very possible for Mr. Jokowi, and I am also sure that his supporters will also remain faithful to join his new party Mr. Jokowi. Now we are just waiting for where Mr. Jokowi heads his supporters,” he said. Freddy added, Jokowi and Kaesang would not be opponents in the fight for PSI chairs. Because, he said, if Jokowi decided to advance as president of the PSI, all the executives were safe to support him. “Is it possible that Mr. Jokowi is the president of PSI and competes with his son Kaesang to become president president? In my opinion, that will not happen. Because if Mr. Jokowi decided to participate in the appointment as president of the PSI, I am sure that 100% of the party executives and all the party administrators, DPD and DPW, who will name Mr. Jokowi to become the president. “There will therefore be no tickets for others, including for his son Kaesang, due to the great love of PSI executives to Mr. Jokowi, and the presence of Mas Kaesang in Psi also because she is considered a representative of Mr. Jokowi. Discover the video: Jokowi's response on the opportunity to move forward to be Ketum PSI: always in calculation (WNV / DN) Hoegeng Awards 2025 Read the inspiring history of the exemplary police candidate here

