



President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was not frustrated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, despite recent reports of tension between the two leaders.

His comments occurred during an interview with Fox News, after his visit to several Gulf states – a tour which did not include a stop in the Jew.

Trump tackled the war in progress in Gaza and underlined the importance of the attack on October 7, describing the day as “one of the most violent in the history of the world”.

He said Netanyahu was dealing with a difficult situation and described the Prime Minister as “an angry man” who was “bad” by the events of October 7. He added that Netanyahu “fought hard and bravely”.

Trump reiterated his long -standing affirmation that the attacks of October 7 would not have taken place during his administration. He blamed the decision of the Biden administration to raise sanctions to Iran for having enabled the Islamic Republic to financially support terrorist organizations, including Hamas. President Donald Trump holds a football ball while attending an event with the Emir Tamim of Qatar, Bin Hamad Al Thani, also with the participation of the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino (not illustrated), in Lusail, Qatar on Wednesday. More than any other country, Israel has been struck this week by Trumpian Whiplash (credit: Brian Snyder / Reuters)

“Iran had no money. They were broken in stone, and they did not give Hamas money,” said Trump, arguing that the current situation stems directly from this change in American politics.

Commenting on the future of the Gaza Strip, the president repeated his point of view according to which the territory is dysfunctional and suggested that he should become an “zone of freedom”, citing the recurring cycles of violence and the continuous presence of Hamas.

Gulf States probably play a role in training the future of Gaza

When asked if the Gulf States would be involved in the rehabilitation of Gaza, Trump said that all the leaders he had met during his regional tour would probably play a role in the formation of the future of Gaza.

Trump met Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Tuesday on Tuesday, as well as the president of the Palestinian authority Mahmoud Abbas, Lebanese president Joseph Aoun and Syrian president Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

