Trump tells Walmart to eat the prices while the retailer warns against possible price increases





Gerri Willis of Fox Business reports how a pricing war between the United States and China can have an impact on retail products and companies that move on the global markets.

President Donald Trump warned Walmart on Saturday not to increase prices, two days after the retailer said the price increases were possible.

“Walmart should stop trying to blame prices as a reason for increasing prices throughout the channel,” wrote Trump on Trum Social on Saturday. “Walmart won billions of dollars last year, much more than expected. Between Walmart and China, they should, as it is said,” eat prices “, and do not charge for appreciated customers. I will look, and your customers too !!!”

On Thursday, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said he would do his best to reduce prices, but with the “magnitude” of prices “even at the reduced levels announced this week, we are unable to absorb all the pressure given the reality of narrow retail margins.”

McMillon made the declaration as a retailer reported his first quarter results, which met Wall Street's expectations.

Walmart supports small businesses, American manufacturing products via a new “Grow with US” initiative

Walmart, the largest retailer in the country, replied to Trump on Saturday, saying in a press release: “We have always worked to maintain our prices as low as possible, and we will not stop. We will keep the prices as low as possible as long as we can give the reality of small retail margins.”

Consumers could see price increases at the end of May, Walmart’s financial director John David Rainey said on Thursday.

Despite tariff uncertainty, the company said it “plays the offensive” and could make strategic investments to strengthen its value proposal.

All this occurs after McMillon and Trump met to discuss the current trade negotiations and the impact of prices on imported goods. A Walmart spokesperson told Fox Business this week that the meeting was “productive” and that the company appreciated the opportunity to share its perspective. The United States has reduced the “minimis” price on cheap products from China by 120% to 54%, according to a decree that Trump signed this week.

Trump has also warned automakers of car manufacturers not to increase prices in the middle of the prices.

After recent trade discussions with China, Trump temporarily brought the tariffs from 145% to 30%, but some experts say that it is not yet enough to stem any price increases.

Walmart's financial director John David Rainey told CNBC on Thursday: “We have not seen price increases on this magnitude, at the speed where they arrive before, and that makes a difficult environment.”

Ticker Security Last Change Change% WMT Walmart inc. 98.25 +1.81 + 1.88%

Almost two thirds of Walmart American spending go to produced, assembled or cultivated products in the United States, but the remaining third comes from all over the world, China and Mexico being the largest contributors.

The company based in Arkansas, which economists use as a gauge to understand the health of consumers, said revenues of $ 165.6 billion, which was in line with expectations. The profit adjusted by action has slightly defeated the expectations of Wall Street.

Apples for sale in a Walmart store in Secaucus, New Jersey, Tuesday March 5, 2024. (Gabby Jones / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

For the first time, its electronic commerce activity has completed a full-profit quarter in the United States and worldwide. Electronic sales sales increased by 22%. Sales in American stores open at least one year increased by 4.5% due to the strong growth in health and grocery segments.

However, the company has seen weakness in the general goods category, which includes generally higher margin products. The company has specifically declared lower sales in electronics, home and sports items. However, this was compensated by the force of toys, clothing for the automobile and children, said Walmart.

The company has declared that the “lack of clarity that exists in the dynamic operating environment of today makes the very close term difficult to predict”.

However, it remains confident that Walmart net sales will increase by 3.5% to 4.5% in the second quarter. However, Walmart has said that, since business discussions and related news are constantly changing, sometimes daily, “the range of operating income for the quarter is much wider”.

Daniella Genovese de Fox Business contributed to this report.

