Politics
Copycat Pakistan cannot stop taking a look at the India strategic cheat sheet
There are two types of actors on the geopolitical scene: those who create and those who copy sticking it. Pakistan, it seems, has settled comfortably for the latter, imitating all the movements that India strategically provides and performs strategically. He can have weapons, an army and a strong propaganda machine, but what is sorely lacking is a coherent strategy. From the start of tensions, it reproduced only what India has done. Whether they are diplomatic expulsions, the Prime Minister's visit to an air base or Global awareness campaignPakistan's response was a predictable act of copy and dough.
India was the first to declare The person of Pak diplomats is not grateful 'To launch the Sindoor operation, to plan the interaction of the PM with the Jawans at Airbase and announce a global awareness -raising program against terrorism. Pak was still second.
However, there is one thing that Pakistan is launching: provocation. For which he still obtains ferocious reprisals, sent by running, as some describe, “as a frightened dog with his tail between his legs.”.
Pakistan has stopped shooting, India has stopped retalling – there is calm on the border after days of fatal missiles and drone strikes, but bitterness is there, it will remain.
Global awareness
More recently, India has announced multipartite diplomatic awareness of different countries in the world to exhibit Pakistan. The first program of its kind will see opposition deputies like Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule, Sanjay Jha and Kanimozhi leading the teams to different countries. The seven multi -part delegations will inform the key foreign governments of Operation Sindoor and the position of India on climbing.
A few hours later, Pakistan announced a similar decision and appointed the president of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, to lead its own international peace mission. Pakistan would have formed a high -level committee under the direction of Bilawal. He includes former ministers Khurram Dastgir Khan and Hina Rabbani Khar, as well as former Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.
PM air base visit
On May 13, Prime Minister Modi visited Adampur's air base of Punjab and met the pilots and support staff who carried out the Sindoor operation. Adampur was one of the four stations of the Indian Air Force which was targeted by Pakistan in the intermediate night from May 9 to 10 after India hit its terrorist camps. However, the damage suffered was minimal. And clearly, PM's visit has exhibited all Pak lies – the landing track is absolutely good, the air base looks good and the S -400 is also ready to tackle enemy missiles. PM's visit was everywhere in social media and Pakistan obtained its index.
As would be expected, the next day, Shehbaz Sharif went to the canton of Pasrur de Sialkot to meet officers and soldiers involved in the confrontation. Located about 130 km from Lahore, the canton of Pasurur was targeted during the Indian operation Sindoor and suffered massive damage. During his visit, Sharif has just repeated everything that PM Modi has made – met officers and soldiers who participated in the operation against India, were addressed to the soldiers.
Launch operation
India has launched “Operation Sindoor” against terrorists in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan. The PM said the code name was dedicated to the women of India and had sent a strong message to the terrorists who killed men in front of their women and daughters.
“”The terrorists suffered the Sindoor of the front of our mothers and sisters … So India reduced their terrorist seat in rubber“Said Prime Minister Modi in an address to the nation.
Pakistan launched an operation against India, called 'O perpability BUAN-MISSORY' The Arab sentence results in “a structure made of lead”. With the name, Pakistan has tried to represent itself as a wall or a breathtaking structure fighting for a cause.
Diplomatic strikes
After India declared a Pakistani official in New Delhi `Persona Non Grata '', Pakistan also declared a member of the staff of the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad` `Persona Non Grata '', citing the involvement of activities incompatible with their official status.
Pakistan also ordered Indian staff to leave the country within 24 hours even if, India had already recalled it, making the gesture largely symbolic.
India has suspended all visa servicesIncluding medical visas, with Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. All Pakistani nationals were invited to leave India while Delhi advised his nationals to avoid going to Pakistan. In retaliation, Pakistan has also suspended all visa services for Indian nationals as part of an exemption program.
A quick summary
Tensions between India and Pakistan, two nations trying to settle it by dialogue and for endless talks, have reached a summit of all time after the terrorist attack in the pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire, which made 26 lives. Prime Minister Modi, in his speech after the attack, clearly indicated that India would bring terrorists and their donors to court.
After the marathon meetings, the Indian armed forces launched the Sindoor operation the intermediate nights of May 6 and 7, targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan (POK), killing more than 100 terrorists.
Pakistan then intensified the situation, trying to attack several Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10, triggering power outages and air sirens in several cities, including Jammu and Amritsar. The confrontation raised fears of a full war between nuclear neighbors.
The Indian armed forces have launched a fierce counterattack on several Pakistani military installations, notably Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian.
On May 10, US President Donald Trump announced a “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan and later, the two countries also made official announcements, saying that they had reached a “understanding”.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/operation-sindoor-pakistan-copy-paste-diplomacy-india-narendra-modi-shehbaz-sharif-2726582-2025-05-18
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cooperation of the Kilowatt, Mossad and West network in the murder of Palestinian activists
- Copycat Pakistan cannot stop taking a look at the India strategic cheat sheet
- Bluffton Tennis 4th at sectionals
- Summary The sixth sessions maintain a clean paper, and extend to six defeat to six with 0-0 withdrawal
- Trump tells Walmart to eat the prices while the retailer warns against possible price increases
- Turkey makes a new gas discovery of $ 30 billion in the Black Sea
- Revealed: how much the US-UK trade agreement will save the British economy of Trump prices
- What is the path of Nebraska Football to win more than 7 games in 2025?
- Donald Trump says he is not frustrated by Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel
- Projo PEDE PSI led by Jokowi became great strength during the 2029 presidential election
- Blitz Boys Tennis Player of the Year finalists – Blitz
- Walmart warns that the rates will increase prices