Copycat Pakistan cannot stop taking a look at the India strategic cheat sheet

There are two types of actors on the geopolitical scene: those who create and those who copy sticking it. Pakistan, it seems, has settled comfortably for the latter, imitating all the movements that India strategically provides and performs strategically. He can have weapons, an army and a strong propaganda machine, but what is sorely lacking is a coherent strategy. From the start of tensions, it reproduced only what India has done. Whether they are diplomatic expulsions, the Prime Minister's visit to an air base or Global awareness campaignPakistan's response was a predictable act of copy and dough.

India was the first to declare The person of Pak diplomats is not grateful 'To launch the Sindoor operation, to plan the interaction of the PM with the Jawans at Airbase and announce a global awareness -raising program against terrorism. Pak was still second.

However, there is one thing that Pakistan is launching: provocation. For which he still obtains ferocious reprisals, sent by running, as some describe, “as a frightened dog with his tail between his legs.”.

Pakistan has stopped shooting, India has stopped retalling – there is calm on the border after days of fatal missiles and drone strikes, but bitterness is there, it will remain.

Global awareness

More recently, India has announced multipartite diplomatic awareness of different countries in the world to exhibit Pakistan. The first program of its kind will see opposition deputies like Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule, Sanjay Jha and Kanimozhi leading the teams to different countries. The seven multi -part delegations will inform the key foreign governments of Operation Sindoor and the position of India on climbing.

A few hours later, Pakistan announced a similar decision and appointed the president of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, to lead its own international peace mission. Pakistan would have formed a high -level committee under the direction of Bilawal. He includes former ministers Khurram Dastgir Khan and Hina Rabbani Khar, as well as former Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

PM air base visit

On May 13, Prime Minister Modi visited Adampur's air base of Punjab and met the pilots and support staff who carried out the Sindoor operation. Adampur was one of the four stations of the Indian Air Force which was targeted by Pakistan in the intermediate night from May 9 to 10 after India hit its terrorist camps. However, the damage suffered was minimal. And clearly, PM's visit has exhibited all Pak lies – the landing track is absolutely good, the air base looks good and the S -400 is also ready to tackle enemy missiles. PM's visit was everywhere in social media and Pakistan obtained its index.

As would be expected, the next day, Shehbaz Sharif went to the canton of Pasrur de Sialkot to meet officers and soldiers involved in the confrontation. Located about 130 km from Lahore, the canton of Pasurur was targeted during the Indian operation Sindoor and suffered massive damage. During his visit, Sharif has just repeated everything that PM Modi has made – met officers and soldiers who participated in the operation against India, were addressed to the soldiers.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses officers and soldiers who participated in Operation Bunyan Al Marsos.

May 14, 2025. pic.twitter.com/svlxu6ktwo Prime Minister's office (@pakpmo) May 14, 2025

Launch operation

India has launched “Operation Sindoor” against terrorists in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan. The PM said the code name was dedicated to the women of India and had sent a strong message to the terrorists who killed men in front of their women and daughters.

“”The terrorists suffered the Sindoor of the front of our mothers and sisters … So India reduced their terrorist seat in rubber“Said Prime Minister Modi in an address to the nation.

Pakistan launched an operation against India, called 'O perpability BUAN-MISSORY' The Arab sentence results in “a structure made of lead”. With the name, Pakistan has tried to represent itself as a wall or a breathtaking structure fighting for a cause.

Diplomatic strikes

After India declared a Pakistani official in New Delhi `Persona Non Grata '', Pakistan also declared a member of the staff of the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad` `Persona Non Grata '', citing the involvement of activities incompatible with their official status.

Pakistan also ordered Indian staff to leave the country within 24 hours even if, India had already recalled it, making the gesture largely symbolic.

India has suspended all visa servicesIncluding medical visas, with Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. All Pakistani nationals were invited to leave India while Delhi advised his nationals to avoid going to Pakistan. In retaliation, Pakistan has also suspended all visa services for Indian nationals as part of an exemption program.

A quick summary

Tensions between India and Pakistan, two nations trying to settle it by dialogue and for endless talks, have reached a summit of all time after the terrorist attack in the pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire, which made 26 lives. Prime Minister Modi, in his speech after the attack, clearly indicated that India would bring terrorists and their donors to court.

After the marathon meetings, the Indian armed forces launched the Sindoor operation the intermediate nights of May 6 and 7, targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan (POK), killing more than 100 terrorists.

Pakistan then intensified the situation, trying to attack several Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10, triggering power outages and air sirens in several cities, including Jammu and Amritsar. The confrontation raised fears of a full war between nuclear neighbors.

The Indian armed forces have launched a fierce counterattack on several Pakistani military installations, notably Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian.

On May 10, US President Donald Trump announced a “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan and later, the two countries also made official announcements, saying that they had reached a “understanding”.