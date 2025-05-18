Cooperation of the Kilowatt, Mossad and West network in the murder of Palestinian activists





Recently published documents have revealed that Western intelligence organizations have secretly collaborated with Israeli Mossad for the 1970s, providing significant intelligence information that allowed the murder of Palestinian activists across Europe, Monitor of the Middle East report.

The Mossad -targeted murder campaign was launched in response to the murder of 11 Israeli athletes by the Palestinian activist at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games. The secret operation nicknamed by God's anger operations became widely known to the public after being dramatized in the film Steven Spielberg, Munich, in 2005.

This collaboration occurs without parliamentary supervision or democratic supervision, which fears that the provision of similar Klandestin intelligence actions still does not support the Israeli military operation in progress in Gaza.

Detailed investigation of Tutor Revealing the existence of a secret network called “kilowatt”. How does the secret Kilowatt network work? Founded in 1971, Kilowatt involved at least 18 Western intelligence agencies in countries such as Great Britain, the United States, France and West Germany. The purpose of this network is to exchange sensitive intelligence information on Palestinian groups. The information sent via this system is very detailed, including personal data, the hiding place at home addresses and the recording of vehicles of Palestinian people – many of them later became the target of the Mossad Killer team.

Aviva Guttmann, a historian who found encrypted cables in the Swiss archives, confirmed that the information distributed information was very detailed and important for secret Israeli operations. Many of this murder occurred in cities like Paris, Rome, Athens and Nicosia. Guttmann noted that at the beginning, civil servants may not realize that intelligence was used for murder outside the law, but over time, they have become aware and continued to share information.

This secret cooperation, as indicated, works perfectly beyond the knowledge or control of elected officials. If it was revealed at that time, he would be likely to trigger important public anger. Who are the targets? One of the first victims linked to this operation was Wael Zwaitter, a Palestinian intellectual who was killed in Rome shortly after the Munich attack. He was shot in the hall of his apartment a few weeks after the Munich incident, The new Arabic report. Although the family and friends of Zwaiter denied its involvement in militant activities, the information of the kilowatt connected it to the transfer of weapons for the Black Organization of September (BSO).

In Paris, the Mossad agent killed Mahmoud al-Hamshari, a representative of the Palestinian Liberation Organization in France, whose name also appeared in the Kilowatt cable.

In addition, intelligence has also helped to follow and kill Mohamed Boudia, a veteran of the Algerian independence war who helped the Popular Front for the Palestinian Liberation (PFLP) and the BSO. It was considered certifying attacks, including the bombing of Israeli hotels and explosions to the Italian oil terminal. He was finally retraced after the Swiss police went down to his hiding place in Geneva and gave details on the recording of vehicles in Mossad. The Israeli agents found it and killed in Paris by exploding mines on the ground under his car.

Another key agent involved in the logistics planning of the BSO and the Popular Front for the publication of Palestine (PFLP) was killed in cooperation with the Swiss authorities in 1973.

The cables also revealed that British domestic intelligence (MI5) gave the only known photo of the head of the BSO, Ali Hassan Salameh. In July 1973, the Mossad agent mistakenly identified a Moroccan servant in Lillehammer, Norway, like Hi and killed him.

This failure operation provoked the arrest of Israeli and international criticisms, which encouraged Prime Minister Meir to stop the operations of the anger of God for a while. Is intelligence cooperation still in progress? This disclosure concerns historical events but has encouraged an urgent comparison with the present. The current Israeli military campaign in Gaza, which is widely described by human rights experts as a continuous genocide, is also covered by confidentiality and political immunity.

Guttmann underlined the relevance of these results which continued and warned that the distribution of intelligence information without political supervision is always a continuous problem: “International relations of secret countries are not monitored by politicians, parliament or the public. The guardian.

Critics argue that continuous confidentiality underpins the involvement of Great Britain and other Western countries in Israeli actions in Gaza, where more than 53,000 Palestinians – most women and children – have been killed since October 2023.

Although the International Court of Justice has opened cases of genocide against Israel, British intelligence cooperation with Israeli bodies continues to occur in secret, without democratic responsibility or transparency. The British government has also refused to clarify the destination of more than 500 British Air Force supervision flights over Gaza, which has aroused the fears that these missions could help targeted murder.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/internasional/jaringan-kilowatt-kerja-sama-mossad-dan-barat-dalam-pembunuhan-aktivis-palestina-1473897 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos