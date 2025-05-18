His decision was to dock where

Jakarta, Kompas.com – Deputy Secretary General (Wasekjen) Golkar festival Princess Komaruddin said that the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Free to determine the part he wants to dock.

This was transmitted by the princess by responding to the news that Jokowi would become President of PSIAlthough Jokowi also joins the Golkar party.

“So, of course, this is the decision of Mr. Jokowi and his family, if he finally wants to dock what party,” said Pierri when he was met at the Golkar DPP office, West Jakarta, Sunday (18/18/2025).

Putri stressed that Golkar respected Jokowi as one of the best executives in Indonesia.

In addition, he said, Jokowi contributed for 10 years to the development of Indonesia.

“So when he was said, for example, he wanted to enter the Golkar party or now he wanted to enter PSI, we actually returned to his decision,” said Putri.

“And I'm sure he can certainly understand the right thing that he will contribute more to where,” he added.

Meanwhile, the princess indicates that Jokowi will surely join political parties and Golkar is one of her options.

According to him, Jokowi will join a political party because the former mayor of Solo always wants to serve Indonesia.

“Of course, if we are positioned in Golkar's party as what was mentioned yesterday as one of the options for him to dock, yes, of course, we expect the best decision of him. Because we know with certainty that Jokowi wants to continue to do his services in this country,” said Purterri.

“And I'm sure wherever he serves it, he will remain one of the best fighters who can help us progress more,” he added.

Reported earlier, Jokowi and his son, President of PSI Kaesang Pangarep, entered the PSI President of the PSI.

“It is true that there are two names which emerged in the internal discussion of our party, namely between the executives who mentioned Mr. Jokowi and Mas Kaesang,” said PSI DPP president, William Aditya Sarana, contacted by Kompas.com on Friday (12/16/2025).

The man who was also president of the faction of the Jakarta Parliament said that the name Jokowi appeared in the party's internal discussion as one of the figures that were considered worthy of directing PSI in the future.

“Mr. Jokowi is a mentor for us. So, Mr. Jokowi has a special place here. So it is natural that his name is taken up by our executives,” said William.

Meanwhile, Jokowi admitted that he was still counting on the news that he would become a candidate for the PSI President.

“Still in the calculation process, everything is calculated, but later,” said Jokowi briefly, laughing during the visit of Liang Melas Datas Village, Karo Regency, North Sumatra on Friday.

However, Wednesday (06/14/2025), in Solo, Jokowi had referred to the selection method using the electronic voting system which it called difficult.

“Always in the calculations. Do not leave if later for example I participate, I lose,” said Jokowi.

