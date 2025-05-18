PM Moda deeply anxious in the face of the Hyderabad fire accident





Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed an anxiety about the fire accident in a building in Hyderabad, which cost the lives of eight lives and made many other injured. Prime Minister Modi has also announced the Solatium of RS 2 Lakh each for the families of the deceased. “Deeply anxious by losses in old due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. That the wounded are recovered soon. An ex-Gratia of Rs. 2 Lakh of PMNRF would be given to the next Kin of each deceased. Prime Minister's office. Deeply anxious by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. That the wounded are recovered soon. An ex-Gratia of Rs. 2 Lakh of PMNRF would be given to the closest to each deceased. The injured would be – PMO India (@pmoidia) May 18, 2025 A huge fire broke out in a building in Gulzar Houz near Charminar. At least eight people, including two children, were killed and many others injured. The Minister of the Union for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, who visited the accident site, told the media that he would speak to the Prime Minister and ask him to announce financial assistance to the families of the victims. The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, also expressed sorrow about the fire accident. “Deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives in the tragic fire of Gulzar House, Hyderabad. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the rapid recovery of the wounded,” posted CM Naidu on 'x'. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President KT Rama Rao also expressed his shock about the fire tragedy. “Extremely shocked and painful !! The emerging details of the tragedy of Gulzar House fire in the old town are very sad. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the tragedy. Wishing a quick recovery to the injured. Hoping and praying that this fire is contained very soon, the BRS team will be available for everything you need, “said Rama Rao.

