



The president wins over the strategy to flood the area could work to prevent his approval rating from flowing even lower.

Voters who have not heard much about some of the many adult new events from the first 100 days of Mr. Trumps' second term have a higher opinion on the work he does, according to the latest survey of the New York Times / Siena College. Just less than half of the 42% of voters who approved the work that Mr. Trump does, because the president said they had not heard at least some of the ups and downs of his administration decisions.

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump managed immigration?

Among the respondents who …

Have heard of the Kilmar Abrego Garcia affair

I haven't heard of the case

Have heard of the Mahmoud Khalil affair

I haven't heard of the case

Based on a New York Times / Siena College survey of 913 voters nationwide from April 21 to 24.

Note: Respondents were classified as having heard of a story if they had heard a lot. The respondents were classified as not having heard of a story if they had heard a little or not at all, or if they replied that they did not know.

By Alex Lemonides

Trump has traditionally done well with voters with low information, so it is not surprising that they are more inclined to support his presidency. These voters are also notoriously difficult to reach for probers, which makes it difficult to follow their exact impact.

And the blitz of news can be difficult to follow even for the most committed voters. During his first 100 days, Trump signed more decrees than any other modern president, part of a strategy to make changes at such speed that people could not pay attention to everyone.

In total, about a third of voters said they had not heard much about one or more of the major events of the first 100 days at Mr. Trumps, such as the erroneous expulsion of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia in El Salvador, fluctuations in the stock market or cuts by Elon Musk and the Ministry of Government, also known as Doge. However, most Americans say they look closely at the news getting out of the Trump administration more than the share that looked closely at the first days of Biden's presidency.

Mr. Trumps the highest note of approval was on immigration, although more Americans disapproved than approved by his management of the problem.

Voters were more likely to approve how Mr. Trump manages immigration if they had not heard much about Mr. Abrego Garcia's case, which the administration recognizes was wrongly expelled. Officials insisted that he is a member of the MS-13 gang and made little effort to help him return to the United States.

Voters who had not heard of this and other cases related to immigration were also more likely to say that Mr. Trumps, the treatment of immigration, had been almost correct or had not gone far enough.

There is a similar model with regard to the economy.

The start of Mr. Trumps's mandate included the worst drop in the S&P 500 for a new president since 1974, when Gerald R. Ford succeeded Richard Mr. Nixon after the Watergate scandal.

And although most Americans have heard of stock market fluctuations, 20% have heard little of it or nothing at all.

These voters were much more likely to approve Mr. Trumps, the treatment of the economy. Overall, 55% who had not heard much about approved stock market fluctuations, compared to 41% of voters who had heard more on fluctuations.

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump managed the economy?

Among the respondents who …

Have heard of recent stock market changes

Have not heard of changes

By Alex Lemonides

Overall, Trump has lost ground with voters on the economy. Only 43% of voters approved how he managed the economy in the latest Times / Siena survey, taken from April 21 to 24. A year ago, 64% of voters looked emotionally the way Trump managed the economy during his first mandate.

An inevitable complication in understanding how the attention paid to the stories in the news corresponds to political support is that consumers can design a media regime of information on one side or from a point of view. Some outlets pass on entire stories, and the language used by different points of sale is sometimes so divergent that people may not even recognize two stories as being on the same subject.

But the voters who said that they had not heard of new things much about it had one thing in common: they were much more likely to get their news from social media.

There is evidence that Mr. Trump's approval ratings could fall among the voters who pay little attention to the news. It is more difficult to know if this drop is more because they are unhappy with the current economic conditions and blame the new administration or because they are not satisfied with the news that has filtered.

