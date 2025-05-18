Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans supports Fraternal Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Pakistan after the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, followed by official statements condemning India retail strikes and raising the question of cashmere, were not simply expressions of his unshakable support for Pakistan, but also clearly without friends. Add to that the deployment of Turkish military drones by Pakistan, and it is not surprising that many indignant Indians call a boycott from Turkey.

Indeed, Turkish statements have even exceeded those of China! Although his military support was on a large scale, popular feeling in India was more provoked by Turkey because there was a perception that they were a friendly country.

In fact, Turkey has always been closer to Pakistan than India. Since the 1950s, as an alliance partners of the United States and with a bilateral defense pact, they have come closer. While the oldest secular Turkish governments have sought a balanced approach and independent links with India despite differences on political issues such as Cyprus, Armenia and Cashmere, this changed after Erdogan took office. He was more strident in his support for the brothers in Pakistan and condemned India for alleged assaults against minorities and destabilizing cashmere. Erdogans' declarations have become more frequent after the repeal of article 370, and he used international platforms such as the United Nations General Assembly, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and meetings with Pakistani leaders to criticize India. While Erdogan was heading in a framework to look at India through the objective of Pakistan, three factors brought Turkey and Pakistan closer.

First, Pakistan became an ally in the Islamist turkey project. With most skeptical Arabs, it has become the springboard for the spread of Turkish ideas in Central Asia, South Asia and Southeast Asia. The growing turkeys influence Pakistan, Bangladesh, Maldives and Malaysia have also benefited from links with the Muslim Brotherhood. However, he was unable to break through in India despite several attempts.

Second, their relations benefited from personal chemistry between leaders. Erdogan considered Nawaz Sharif as his brother and goodwill passed to Shehbaz. Although there was an initial friction with Imran Khan, which was quickly erased to build similar links of the fraternity. The large Pakistani diaspora living in Türkiye has also built family ties.

Third, although Pakistan is a smaller economic partner than India, it was important for the dynamic military-industrial sector, linked to the AK party in power. Pakistan, which is highly dependent on Chinese military equipment, has found access to Western technology across Turkey, a member of NATO connected to the Western weapons regime. In the midst of the economic distress of the turkeys, the Pakistani order book for the construction of naval ships, the upgrading of fighter planes, the sale of military drones, electronic war equipment and reinforced military exercises of links between the new elites.

But if it is important to decrease the salience of Pakistan, India does not carry out foreign policy through a lens in Pakistan. He seeks to develop a relationship with Turkey which is independent and advances our national interest. After all, Turkey is an increasing power with an active diplomatic imprint in regional and global affairs as well as in our neighborhood. As a member of the G20, he has a strong and diversified economy, although it is faced with challenges. Politically, the country is divided between the dominant AK party and an opposition in difficulty. Erdogan remains the most charismatic leader, but his mandate has decreased.

India-Türkiye relations have strong economic relevance, although they can differ on certain political and strategic issues. Our bidirectional trade exceeds $ 10 billion, investments are $ 480 million, joint ventures and technology locations facilitate supply chains and Turkish companies are engaged in key infrastructure projects in India. Popular indignation and boycott calls tourism or imports can have a limited effect on the Turkish economy, but its sentimental impact can be more important. An asserted Indian diplomatic response will be necessary to counter turns of turkey in global forums such as the UN, the FATF, the IMF and exhibiting their hypocrisy in the IOC, where Turkey is a key member of the cashmere contact group. Already, Turkey (with China) is isolated in its support in Pakistan, because its sponsorship of terrorism is recognized by most. A robust robust military response to Turkish drones has allowed damage this time, but our preparation should be improved because their capacities are important.

In a previous case, India had canceled a contract with a Turkish shipyard to build ship's support ships for our navy when we were in Aboriginal capacity. Without a doubt, projects of strategic importance will be assessed with caution as long as Turkey speak the language of Pakistan. Economic collaborations and infrastructure will be examined from the point of view of efficiency and contribution to our development objectives.

The attitude of the turkeys during the recent terrorist strike in Pakistan exposed its weakness. India can avoid similar missteps and independently engage Turkey on a path that favors our national interest and our role in global affairs.

