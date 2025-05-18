What is the proof of the Jokowi false diploma case belonging to the metropolitan police of Jakarta





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The investigation into alleged defamation and defamation cases linked to the false accusations of diploma reported by former president Joko Widodo still turns in the metropolitan regional police of Jakarta (Polda Metro Jaya). In the latest developments, the investigators revealed that they had pocketed a number of evidence relating to the Jokowi diploma case. Nothing?

Head of Public Relations (Public Relations) of the Jakarta police, principal commissioner (Kombes) Ade Ary Syam Indradi, explained that his party had obtained several important documents. Among these are a photocopy of the Jokowi diploma and the cover of his thesis.

“There are several documents, a photocopy of the diploma. Then there is a (printed) impression of legalization and there is also a roofing photocopy (coverage) of the thesis and the ratification sheet. This is still being deepened,” Are Ary Indradi at Metro Jaya Regional Police Building, South Jakarta, Thursday 1525.

Not only did the physical documents, but the investigators also mentioned that they had obtained a USB or Flashdisk milling driver, which contained 24 video links from YouTube and the content of the social media X. All the content was considered to be linked to the accusation that the Jokowi diploma was false.

Reporting Chronology Kombes Ade Ary explained that this case began on March 26, 2025. At that time, former president Joko Widodo learned a video circulating on social networks that he planned to spread slander linked to false diploma accusations. At that time, the location of the incident was in the Karet Kuningan region, South Jakarta.

After having known the existence of the video, Jokowi asked for the help of his assistant and his legal advisor, Yakup Hasibuan, to collect evidence of various social media platforms. Feeling disadvantaged by the accusation, Jokowi then decided to take legal action.

On April 30, 2025, he then went to Metro Jaya Police Integrated Service Center (SPKT) to officially report this case. The report was then followed by the investigation team of the Directorate of the General Criminal Survey (Ditreskrimum). In the report, Jokowi also included several names suspected of being involved in the spread of slander and defamation. Currently, names are examined by the regional police investigator Jaya.

In his report, Joko Widodo reported five people for alleged slander and defamation linked to the accusation of false diplomas. The five parties reported are Royo Suryo (RS), Rismon Sianipar (RS), Eggy Sudjana (ES), Tifauzia Tyassuma (TT) and another person with the K. Initial.

This case was then processed by the Safety Safety State of the Directorate of the General Criminal Investigation (Kamneg DiLereskrimum) Metro Jaya. “His report was received, then his statement was made by the Kamneg subdit Metro Ditreskrimum Polda Jaya,” Ade Ary told Jakarta on Wednesday, May 2025.

Until now, police have said they had examined 24 people as witnesses in alleged slander and the Joko Widodo defamation case. “Until today, there are at least 24 witnesses who have been taken into account information at the investigation process stadium,” said Commissioner Are Ary Syam on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, police planned an examination of four witnesses. They introduce us, RF, MBS and Ktr. Those who meet the call of the metropolitan police of Jakarta are RF, MBS and KTR, while the United States is not present. These are Rizal Fadhillah, Mikhael Benyamin Sinaga and the former president of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Abraham Actions.

Then on Thursday May 15, 2025, the investigators called the hospitals, TT and ES. The initials are known as Roy Suryo, Tifauzia Tyassuma and Egi Sudjana. Roy was observed present at the metropolitan police of Jakarta around 10:00 WIB. He had spoken to the media crew in the afternoon around 12:00 p.m. WIB, in the middle of the exam. TIFA also made the call for the metropolitan police of Jakarta, while EGI was confirmed no.

