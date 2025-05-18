The United Kingdom does not reach the change they expected after almost three years of conservatives

We need your help to continue to inform

The progressive electorate of the United Kingdom has many reasons to be dissatisfied when a year of the electoral victory of Keir Starmer and the Labor Party are not fulfilled.

When in 2024, he was finally able to overthrow a conservative party which came to power in May 2010, many thought that the step could finally raise his head and look to the future with Ilusine … or at least the state of depression caused by the decisions of David Cameron, Theresa May, Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, in an inductible list of first miniders who fell after the other. incompetence

We all know the result of Brexit and, like his alleged advantages and advantages, have resulted in an unprecedented economic and social disaster and we could also also check the illegic and carelessness committed during the priority pandemic of economic reasons in the toilets in the different phases of the pandemic.

Keir Starmer is now suffering from the growth of the UK ultra-right reform party and it seems that many of its movements in recent months aim to prevent outrages from continuing to download its potential electorate instead of taking advantage of the time of the British government to develop left-wing policy.

The Prime Minister has clearly indicated his actions which are not among his objectives to strengthen the bankruptcy sector, or to help the population in a precarious situation, to take measures in Brexit.

Their decisions in recent weeks will be expected of a conservative government and which strives to specify that it is capable of following a large part of the third way of Tony Blair and to cross this line at the center of the board of directors to enter the good side with decisions which cost it very dear in the future.

In the international panorama, the United Kingdom does not get wet and its lack of positioning in the genocide of Israel is absolutely shameful, but in its internal decisions, the Starmer government is just as disappointing.

A few weeks ago, after a sentence from the Supreme Court who legally defined a woman as “an adult adult woman”, Starmer declares that “a woman is an adult woman”, far from her previous statement that “trans women are women”. This change was interpreted as an alignment with the legal interpretation of the Court, which excludes trans women from the legal definition of the “woman” in the equal act of 2010.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer expresses his satisfaction with the sentence, declaring that he brings “clarity” and allows public services to adjust their policies against the general feeling within his party. For his part, the Minister of Equality, Bridget Phillipson, declares that the government continues to protect spaces separated by sexual relations on the basis of biological sex, stressing that the sentence offers “clarity and confidence for women”.

This decision to support the controversial decision of the Supreme Court is a sample that Starmer is free and does what it likes and the traditional positions of his party care.

The list of rescue for the intermediate electorate of his party continues to increase week after week and his decision to enter all the puddles is approaching one of his predecessors in office: Boris Johnson.

Starmer eliminated in a short time any hope of leaving a well in which the United Kingdom decided to enter in July 2016

Without reaching histrionism and Trumpist's ways of Boris's good, Starmer eliminated in a short time any hope of leaving a well in which the United Kingdom decided to enter in July 2016.

Israel’s genocide in Palestine, Brexit and now the rights of trans persons are added to the most disadvantaged personnel and resource cuts in the public sector or the decision to punish immigration with decisions that will only make ultra-right correspondences.

Starmer adopted a more restrictive position concerning immigration to his previous retirement, which generated a criticism of both progressive and conservative sectors.

One of the changes is the minimum moment of legal residence in the United Kingdom so that a foreigner can request British nationality which now reproduces five to ten years, seeking to reduce net migration and reduce the dependence of foreign work.

The proposed modifications are part of the theft of their government in immigration problems and that in its first project entitled “Restifying Control on the Migratory System”, it also includes the increase in knowledge of the English language for all migratory routes, the restriction of visas for workers within the framework of the social sector, reducing the post-studio period for international students of two years and content policies For minors of two years and condemnation.

For work and conservatives, it is not in a hurry to have general elections

Nigel Farage does not need the government of the United Kingdom, so that the destination of the United Kingdom already leads thanks to a Keir Starmer who, in order to try to stop the far right, chooses to act as Prime Minister willing to contain populists and xenfobos.

For work and conservatives, it is not in a hurry to have general elections. The two parties hope that, by then, Reform UK will lose bellows, but if we will not see how the maximum representatives of the Bipartite in the United Kingdom will fight for the votes of this part of the dissatisfied electorate of the current policy and that they are easily opted to blame the various immigrants, Trans or anyone in a precarious situation, which makes the whole board of directors.

The left is on the right and legitimate the positions that should not be part of the Democratic game.