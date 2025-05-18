



Neeraj Chopra and PM Modi (Photo credit: @Ddindialive on x) New Delhi: Indias Golden Boy, Neeraj Chopra Doha Diamond League 2025 Becoming the first Indian to have crossed the 90 -meter barrier in the international javelin competition. With a thunderous launch of 90.23 meters, Chopra not only rewritten her personal and national record, but also cemented her place Indian athletics history.While Chopra finished second behind the Germans Julian Weber Who launched an impressive 91.06 meters, the moment was still historic for Indian sports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among millions of proud Indians, congratulated Neeraj on X (formerly Twitter), writing:Go beyond the border with our YouTube channel. Subscribe now!A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaking the 90m bar at the Doha Diamond League 2025 and made her best personal throwing. It is the result of his dedication, his discipline and his implacable passion. India is delighted and proud.In response, Neeraj has graciously recognized the message of the Prime Ministers:Thank you shri @narendramod ji for your kind words and your encouragement. I hope to continue and do my best for the country always!The javelin star also thought about the emotional weight of the moment, saying that the result was soft-to-make. Greenstone Lobo predicts Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma's Odi Future Although proud of Vioder The 90m barrier, finishing the second echoes a familiar model for Chopra, similar to his experiences in Stockholm and Turku where he also placed himself in second place despite record performances.Chopra revealed that the persistent problems of the groin had limited it in recent seasons, but he now feels physically stronger and more confident.This year, I feel much better, I think I can launch more than 90 m in future events.

