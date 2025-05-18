Opinion: Understanding China

The People's Republic of China is one of the most powerful and complex countries in the world. Understanding even your name and essence is a major business. Is it communist? No one can answer with certainty. The best description may be that it is a capitalist state under the authoritarian control of the complete state.

How it can be considered a People's Republic when democracy is nonexistent is one of the puzzles of politics. What we know is that it is powerful in terms of the size of its population and its economy. In fact, according to the world ranking, it is the second richest country in the world, but its population probably does not know this wealth.

Join us on Telegram Follow our coverage of war on the @Kyivpost_official.

There is probably no country that does not exchange with China. The undeniable fact is that its products are relatively good and also inexpensive in comparison. They can be purchased all over the world. Since the taxation of prices is now postponed by the United States for 90 days with only 30% of the remaining prices, China will certainly maintain its economic prominence.

The Chinese people are essentially well educated and ingenious. Culture is also at an extremely high level. This was brought to the attention of the American vice-president JD vance when he called Chinese peasantsAnd they reminded him that Chinese culture is 5,000 years old, while America does not reach its 250th anniversary. Even Chinese cuisine is probably the most popular in America – and perhaps to a lesser extent from the whole world.



Other subjects of interest We were with justice League of America

Despite the defects of the Americas, generations have grown up believing that the United States is on the side of the property. Now, a veil of moral apathy has moved above the nation.

The obvious problem is that China was Putin's main guest during the May 9 parade in Moscow. Not only did the Chinese chief sit next to Putin during the parade, but he spent four days in Putin's company. I use the term “leader” when I write on the secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, President, Dictator Xi Jinping. He has many more titles. This is also important because we know that when he speaks, he cannot be contradicted. By the way, in this regard, he and Putin are similar because their power or their titles cannot be defined.

Chinese troops do not officially fight on the side of Moscow in Ukraine. But they were the largest contingent of the parade in addition to the Russian troops. Even the dictator of North Korea was not present in Moscow on May 9. Without exaggeration or doubt, we can say that Putin's choreography should present to the world that Russia and China are closest friends. It is clear that a photo with the Chinese chief is more significant for Putin than a photo with the relatively clownic chief of North Korea, whose soldiers are in fact on the ground and his missiles in the air of the Russian war against Ukraine.

China says it does not transfer military weapons or equipment in Moscow. There is a lot of evidence that contradict this. China sometimes abuses diplomatically to vote on the United Nations Security Council when Moscow votes against a resolution. This so -called neutral position is only because the Kremlin does not need China's vote, because Moscow can use its veto.

One might think that China, with its self-proclaimed neutrality and its limited manifest bravado, is not as aggressive or brutal as presented by the West-that is to say until we become familiar with what is happening in China, the repression of its own people, all opposition and the press. In particular, brutality towards various other groups or ethnic groups, starting with Muslim Uings. There is a genocide in progress in China that the whole world sees but tolerate in a way because it does not affect it directly.

China takes advantage of it. Cheap products are the reward for silence or at least acquiescence.

China remains a mystery. A mystery is better than an enemy.

As for Ukraine, China's greatest fault against Ukraine is that China is the largest consumer of Moscow oil and gas. China and India together allow Moscow War Economy. Only limited personal and sectoral sanctions have been imposed on China by Ukraine, Europe and the United States. Ukraine, in fact, with its war economy, cannot afford an embargo against China. The average Ukrainian with a low salary buys shirts, watches, etc. There is no alternative.

With the exception of two cases where Ukraine accused China, although diplomatically, of delivering ammunition and parties for the benefit of the Russian arsenal and a relatively small number of Chinese mercenaries fighting on the side of Moscow in Ukraine for Moscow money, Ukraine relatively even maintains relations with China. Here, politics as an art of the possible plays a key role. China plays and Ukraine participates in the diplomatic game of fear, China joins the other side.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is one of the most intelligent leaders in the world. So far, he has managed to surpass Ukraine-Hater Donald Trump, who would like to be in Putin and Xi Club, but for the moment the American courts are annoying. Admittedly, this can only be a temporary phenomenon. Trump still provides Ukraine with weapons and information. This can change, so Zelensky continues to appease the American leader mainly with flattery.

China remains a mystery. A mystery is better than an enemy. The most important thing is that it is not a threat to Ukraine, and also in the final calculation, China and Russia should become less friendly. There are territorial and other conflicts between them which are not currently ignited. In this case, the potential enemy of my enemy can also become my friend. Zelensky's game with China is correct and well played.

The opinions expressed in this opinion article are the authors and not necessarily those of kyiv Post.